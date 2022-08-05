Breaking: 7 Palestinians killed, 40 injured, in unprovoked Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip

Gaza health ministry: 7 killed — including 5-year-old girl — and 40 wounded in IDF airstrikes​

Not a single bullet or rocket has been fired from Gaza in coming months! This is all about Lebanon! Hezbollah is going to strike Israel if Israel starts drilling in Lebanese gas fields by the end of this month, so Israel has just declared an 'operation' to strike Gaza before a potential war in Lebanon and has began attacking buildings in Gaza city, killing multiple Palestinians already and senior commanders from the PIJ. This is an illegal and unprovoked war.....