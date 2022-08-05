What's new

Breaking: 7 Palestinians killed, 40 injured, in unprovoked Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip

Not a single bullet or rocket has been fired from Gaza in coming months! This is all about Lebanon! Hezbollah is going to strike Israel if Israel starts drilling in Lebanese gas fields by the end of this month, so Israel has just declared an 'operation' to strike Gaza before a potential war in Lebanon and has began attacking buildings in Gaza city, killing multiple Palestinians already and senior commanders from the PIJ. This is an illegal and unprovoked war.


Gaza health ministry: 7 killed — including 5-year-old girl — and 40 wounded in IDF airstrikes​

Gaza health ministry: 7 killed — including 5-year-old girl — and 40 wounded in IDF airstrikes

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555559653181898752
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555563471122874369
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555559627219165189
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555558839516336128
 
looks like Israelis know they gonna be receiving some rockets up their *** so preemptively started to kill Palestinians as a coping mechanism.
 

