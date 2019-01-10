What's new

Breaking: 5 Indian Security Personals Killed in Chhattisgarh

Maoists ..
This is actually a tribal uprising. Chattisgarh is richly endowed with mineral and forest wealth, The corporate sector wants to cut down the forests and mine the minerals, quarry the granite . The bastar and adivasi tribals are hunter gatherers and have no skills other than hunting. They cannot survive in a corporate industrial environment lacking the education and skills to do so. Nor are they trained because the caste structure does not sustain tribals being educated. Reduced to starvation they turned to the Maoists who armed and trained them to take on the corporate security guard, local police, central paramilitary forces and a turncoat militia known as Judwa Salan.
The Maoists hold a wide swathe of remote rural territory across the provinces of Andhra, Telengana, Maharashtra, and Ortissa. They are known by different names and each local unit is autonomous but loosely connected to their counterparts in
each state,
There is the PWG or People's War Group of Telengana, the Lal Sena or Maharashtra, and Chattisgarh, The MCC or Maoist Communist Centre of Bihar, the CPI ( ML ) or Ma-Lay known by its Hindi acronym. These groups are lead by highly intelligent ex-upper class techie professionals turned Marxist.
The groups are heavily armed both with home made weapons and with weapons seized from the security forces. They are financed by People's Taxes levied on the populations they control, The Maoists have a urban presence also amongst students and academia in prestigious universities in Indiav.

I am sure india will try and link this to a Pakistani pigeon..
 
Old news. March 2020.
 
suffering from indophobia
old news peddling linked to inferiority complexed people . :D
 
Some past attacks:

www.indiatoday.in

Sukma attack: 25 CRPF jawans killed, worst Naxal attack in years

In a deadly ambush by Naxals, 25 CRPF personnel were today killed in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in



14 killed, 9 injured in Orissa Naxal attack

14 killed in Orissa Naxal attack
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in


www.timesnownews.com

Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada; CAF Jawan killed in IED blast

A Naxal attack has been reported in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. An IED blast was carried out by Naxals in Dantewada which killed a CAF brave. The IED was planted on a Mango tree. This incident happened yesterday and the nation witnessed 2 Naxal attacks yesterday, 1 in the state of Jharkhand where...
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
More past attacks:

75 jawans killed in Naxal ambush in Chhattisgarh

20 CRPF jawans killed in Naxal attack
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
any info of attacks on sindh, balochistan, pashtun areas ?
 
Baibars_1260 said:
Reality check 🖕we are discussing Naxalites here . Stick to the topic. Hunt for the Sindh thread and contribute. Before you say it I will say it for you.
"Don't forget 1971 ..."

www.outlookindia.com

20 Killed in Naxal Attack in West Bengal

www.outlookindia.com www.outlookindia.com
ha ha hah ..............so you don't want to share data for comparison sake ? it will give insight how deep insurgency is in pakistan .
 
