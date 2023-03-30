What's new

BREAKING | 17 Warships & Brahmos Coastal Battery ordered for Indian Navy

T

Two banks of the River

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2022
642
-2
757
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641425922246217731

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: MoD signs Rs 19,600 crore contracts with Indian shipyards for acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels & six Next Generation Missile Vessels for Indian Navy
Posted On: 30 MAR 2023 6:24PM by PIB Delhi
In a huge boost to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, Ministry of Defence, on March 30, 2023, signed contracts with Indian shipyards for acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and six Next Generation Missile Vessels at an overall cost of approx. Rs 19,600 crore.

Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels

The contract for acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category was signed with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata at a total cost of Rs 9,781 crore. Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed & manufactured by GSL and four by GRSE. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from September 2026.

The acquisition of these ships will enable the Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as Anti-Piracy, Counter-Infiltration, Anti-Poaching, Anti-Trafficking, Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations, Search and Rescue (SAR), Protection of Offshore Assets etc. The construction of these ships will generate an employment of 110 lakh man-days over a period of seven and half years.

Next Generation Missile Vessels

The contract for acquisition of six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV) was signed with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at a cost of Rs 9,805 crore. The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from March 2027. The NGMVs would be heavily armed war vessels incorporating stealth, high speed and offensive capability. The primary role of the ships would be to provide offensive capability against enemy warship, merchantmen and land targets.

These ships will be capable of conducting Maritime Strike Operations, Anti Surface Warfare Operations and would be a potent instrument of sea denial for enemy ships especially at choke points. In defensive role, these ships would be employed for Local Naval Defence operations and seaward defence of Offshore Development Area. The construction of these ships will generate an employment of 45 lakh man-days over a period of nine years.

The indigenous manufacturing of these vessels will encourage the active participation of Indian shipbuilding and associated industries, including MSMEs. With the majority of the equipment and systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these vessels will be a proud flag bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

**********
 
T

Two banks of the River

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2022
642
-2
757
Country
India
Location
India
Brahmos Coastal Systems ordered.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641436343241953281

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: MoD inks contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (Long range) & BrahMos Missiles worth Rs 1,700 crore​

Posted On: 30 MAR 2023 6:56PM by PIB Delhi

Ministry of Defence, on March 30, 2023, inked a contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for procurement of Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (Long range) {NGMMCB (LR)} and BrahMos Missiles at an approximate cost of over Rs 1,700 crore under Buy (Indian) Category. The delivery of NGMMCBs is scheduled to commence from 2027. These systems will be equipped with supersonic BrahMos Missiles and will significantly enhance multi-directional maritime strike capability of Indian Navy.

The BAPL is a Joint Venture between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation Surface-to-Surface missile with enhanced ranges. This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industries. This project will generate an employment of more than 90,000 man-days over a period of four years. With the majority of the equipment and sub-system sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these systems will be a proud flag bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

*******

ABB/Savvy

80km Range , Mach 1 speed Styx Battery in Mumbai to be now replaced by 800km range Mach 3 Brahmos.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 3, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

W
2022 Year End Review – Indian Navy
Replies
0
Views
449
walterbibikow
W
W
INS Mormugao: Indian Navy to commission the warship on Dec 18
Replies
5
Views
796
walterbibikow
W
Zarvan
Defence Min, BrahMos Aerospace Sign Deal for Acquisition of Dual-role Surface-to-surface Missiles
Replies
9
Views
997
Zarvan
Zarvan
T
2nd ASW Corvette launched by GRSE
Replies
0
Views
252
Two banks of the River
T
W
Indian Army To Get Made-In-India HELINA Anti-Tank Missile, VSHORAD Missile System
Replies
3
Views
871
walterbibikow
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom