Breaking: 17 Indian Security Personals Killed in Chhattisgarh

As the news source says: " The attack, in Sukma district of the Naxal-hit state, has proven to be one of the deadliest in the region against the security forces. It comes almost two years after another deadly attack by the Naxals in the same area in July 2018 led to the death of 24 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. "
Source: https://www.livemint.com/news/india...l-in-chhattisgarh-s-sukma-11584873233528.html
A question for the Indian and Pakistani seniors at PDF: in simple words, what is the problem in Chhattisgarh? And how bad it is?
Source: https://www.livemint.com/news/india...l-in-chhattisgarh-s-sukma-11584873233528.html
A question for the Indian and Pakistani seniors at PDF: in simple words, what is the problem in Chhattisgarh? And how bad it is?