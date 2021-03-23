Breaking: 17 Indian Security Personals Killed in Chhattisgarh

Maoists ..This is actually a tribal uprising. Chattisgarh is richly endowed with mineral and forest wealth, The corporate sector wants to cut down the forests and mine the minerals, quarry the granite . The bastar and adivasi tribals are hunter gatherers and have no skills other than hunting. They cannot survive in a corporate industrial environment lacking the education and skills to do so. Nor are they trained because the caste structure does not sustain tribals being educated. Reduced to starvation they turned to the Maoists who armed and trained them to take on the corporate security guard, local police, central paramilitary forces and a turncoat militia known as Judwa Salan.The Maoists hold a wide swathe of remote rural territory across the provinces of Andhra, Telengana, Maharashtra, and Ortissa. They are known by different names and each local unit is autonomous but loosely connected to their counterparts ineach state,There is the PWG or People's War Group of Telengana, the Lal Sena or Maharashtra, and Chattisgarh, The MCC or Maoist Communist Centre of Bihar, the CPI ( ML ) or Ma-Lay known by its Hindi acronym. These groups are lead by highly intelligent ex-upper class techie professionals turned Marxist.The groups are heavily armed both with home made weapons and with weapons seized from the security forces. They are financed by People's Taxes levied on the populations they control, The Maoists have a urban presence also amongst students and academia in prestigious universities in Indiav.