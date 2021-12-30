Breakfast at Gabba, Lunch at Lord's and Dinner in Centurion

India beat host South Africa 113 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the test series thanks to a brilliant performance by the bowlers. India, who had set a target of 305 for the hosts, bundled them for 197 on the fifth day thanks to some outstanding seam bowling by the pacers.
Shami and Bumrah took three wickets and were backed by Siraj who took two wickets, thus breaking the back of the Proteas top and middle order. Finger spinner Ashwin moped the tail by removing Rabada and Ngidi.
The Indian side took command of the game in the last hours of the fourth day's play thanks to twin strikes by pacer Jasprit Bumrah and put the hosts in a precarious position of 94 for 4 at stumps while chasing a target of 305.
Earlier, pacers Bumrah, Siraj and Shami gave a perfect start to India on the last day of the first test match removing skipper Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, and Mulder respectively in the morning session. Needing 305 to win the first test, the hosts were languishing at 182 for 7 at lunch.
Dean Elgar (77) and Temba Bavuma (35 not out) gave them some hope in the morning session but India's vaunted pace attack used the conditions superbly and eventually eased their side to a comfortable win.
South Africa went along well in the first 10 overs of the day before Elgar was trapped leg before wicket by Bumrah (3-50).
Quinton de Kock took the attack to the bowlers with a breezy 21 from 28 balls, but played onto his own stumps for the second time in the test, on this occasion off Mohammed Siraj (2-47).
Earlier in the fourth day, the hosts had dampened Indian hopes of total domination when their pacers knocked out India for 174 in the second innings. The brilliant performance by the Ngidi-Rabada-Jansen trio meant that India could not set an unassailable target for the hosts despite taking a 130 run lead in the first innings.
However, the Indian pace trio of Shami, Siraj, and Bumrah answered fire with fire and got India back to the commanding position. Shami, who took a fifer in the first innings struck early dismissing opener Aiden Markram. A Siraj outswinger ended Petersen's stay and the Proteas slumped to 34 for two. However, captain Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen rebuilt the innings and by the late part of the day, it seemed that the host will survive the day without additional losses. However, Bumrah rose to the occasion with twin strikes. He first-ended Dussen's resistance with a beautiful inswinger followed by a leg-stump yorker against Keshav Maharaj in the last over of the day.
India achieved their victory despite the entire second day of the test being washed out due to rain and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Shami and Bumrah took three wickets and were backed by Siraj who took two wickets, thus breaking the back of the Proteas top and middle order. Finger spinner Ashwin moped the tail by removing Rabada and Ngidi.
The Indian side took command of the game in the last hours of the fourth day's play thanks to twin strikes by pacer Jasprit Bumrah and put the hosts in a precarious position of 94 for 4 at stumps while chasing a target of 305.
Earlier, pacers Bumrah, Siraj and Shami gave a perfect start to India on the last day of the first test match removing skipper Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, and Mulder respectively in the morning session. Needing 305 to win the first test, the hosts were languishing at 182 for 7 at lunch.
Dean Elgar (77) and Temba Bavuma (35 not out) gave them some hope in the morning session but India's vaunted pace attack used the conditions superbly and eventually eased their side to a comfortable win.
South Africa went along well in the first 10 overs of the day before Elgar was trapped leg before wicket by Bumrah (3-50).
Quinton de Kock took the attack to the bowlers with a breezy 21 from 28 balls, but played onto his own stumps for the second time in the test, on this occasion off Mohammed Siraj (2-47).
Earlier in the fourth day, the hosts had dampened Indian hopes of total domination when their pacers knocked out India for 174 in the second innings. The brilliant performance by the Ngidi-Rabada-Jansen trio meant that India could not set an unassailable target for the hosts despite taking a 130 run lead in the first innings.
However, the Indian pace trio of Shami, Siraj, and Bumrah answered fire with fire and got India back to the commanding position. Shami, who took a fifer in the first innings struck early dismissing opener Aiden Markram. A Siraj outswinger ended Petersen's stay and the Proteas slumped to 34 for two. However, captain Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen rebuilt the innings and by the late part of the day, it seemed that the host will survive the day without additional losses. However, Bumrah rose to the occasion with twin strikes. He first-ended Dussen's resistance with a beautiful inswinger followed by a leg-stump yorker against Keshav Maharaj in the last over of the day.
India achieved their victory despite the entire second day of the test being washed out due to rain and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
India beats South Africa by 113 runs in first test at Centurion
Shami and Bumrah took three wickets and were backed by Siraj who took two wickets, thus breaking the back of the Proteas top and middle order. Finger spinner Ashwin moped the tail by removing Rabada and Ngidi.
www.cnbctv18.com