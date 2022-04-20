What's new

Breakdown of PTI era debt Rs17.8 trillion ($100B)

1650457989606.png


Rs4.4 trillion was because of N league era artificial exchange rate that was corrected in PTI era. 8.9 trillion paying debt. Basically 75% of PTI debt was spent on PPP/N era loans.
 
hydrabadi_arab said:
View attachment 836028

Rs4.4 trillion was because of N league era artificial exchange rate that was corrected in PTI era. 8.9 trillion paying debt. Basically 75% of PTI debt was spent on PPP/N era loans.

So PTI borrowed money interest free and no interest was paid by PTI on loans it acquired during it's almost 4 year tenure? And who will pay off the debt that PTI acquired.....Imran Khan or the people of Pakistan? Another thing that does not make any sense to a normal person is the BS around exchange rate and the fact that people are indeed so dumb that they are not able to comprehend a stronger local currency is beneficial when a large quantum of imports is required, which was required to establish an industrial base during PML Government!

The actual reason for increase in Public Debt under PTI is 1) Extreme Incompetency, 2) Nepotism/Favouritism/Personal interests, 3) Corruption!
 
Mav3rick said:
stronger local currency is beneficial when a large quantum of imports is required


You should have wrote that first instead of wasting time.

1. Take huge amount of foreign debt in $$.
2. Pump that $$ to buy rupee from market.

Enjoy few years of low subsidised imports and then default like Sri Lanka. Nooni league is trader party of rent seekers, they cannot think beyond imports.
 

