Brazil's 'vaccine sommeliers' insist on Pfizer even with 500,000 Covid-19 deaths

Brazilians now openly rejecting China's Sinovac and UK's AstraZeneca as cases skyrocket

Brazil's 'vaccine sommeliers' insist on Pfizer even with 500,000 Covid-19 deaths

SAO PAULO (BLOOMBERG) - Brazil hit the grim mark of half a million Covid-19 deaths on Saturday (June 19), a toll second only to the US that shows few signs of easing. Yet residents are spurning vaccines that they believe are substandard in flavor of hard-to-find shots from Pfizer Inc.
Brazil hit the grim mark of half a million Covid-19 deaths on Saturday (June 19), a toll second only to the US that shows few signs of easing. Yet residents are spurning vaccines that they believe are substandard in favor of hard-to-find shots from Pfizer Inc.

In Sao Paulo, people demand the US company's shots at public clinics and often walk out if none are available. Some health-care centres have put up signs saying "no Pfizer shots" to save time. Many vaccination centres are empty, and the few that have Pfizer have massive lines.





I'm sure watching US baseball games on TV with stadiums of unmasked people is affecting them.

Ms Maressa Tavares, a 29-year-old teacher, could have gotten her shot two weeks ago in Rio de Janeiro. But at the request of her father, she's holding out for Pfizer. "For me, it didn't make a lot of difference which one to take, but my father has very strong beliefs," she said.

Such reluctance is hobbling a vaccination campaign already plagued by shortages and delays. Failure to control the disease would harm not only Brazilians, who are dying at the rate of about 2,000 a day, but also threaten a global resurgence of the pandemic if the nation of 213 million becomes a breeding ground for new strains.

China's Sinovac and England's AstraZeneca account for about 96 per cent of shots available in the country, compared with just 4 per cent for Pfizer, according to government data.

"500,000 lives lost by the pandemic that affects our Brazil and the whole world," Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said in a tweet. "I work tirelessly to vaccinate all Brazilians in the shortest time possible and change this scenario that has plagued us for over a year."



Death is not something people should fear. Every person will die. But not every person will live as a hero.

 
