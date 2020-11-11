beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 34,922
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Brazil’s health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine trial
Sheboygan, WI, USA / 1330 & 101.5 WHBL
Syndicated Content
Nov 11, 2020 8:57 AM
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa announced on Wednesday the resumption of clinical Phase III trials for China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.
Anvisa on Monday suspended trials of the Sinovac vaccine after the death of a volunteer registered as a suicide.
Sheboygan, WI, USA / 1330 & 101.5 WHBL
Syndicated Content
Nov 11, 2020 8:57 AM
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa announced on Wednesday the resumption of clinical Phase III trials for China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.
Anvisa on Monday suspended trials of the Sinovac vaccine after the death of a volunteer registered as a suicide.
Brazil’s health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine trial
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa announced on Wednesday the resumption of clinical Phase ...
whbl.com