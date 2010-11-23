What's new

Brazilian Navy releases new 20-year plan

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,534
79
54,021
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
18 SEPTEMBER 2020

Brazilian Navy releases new 20-year plan
by Victor Barreira

The Brazilian Navy is looking to acquire medium-sized general-purpose helicopters and attack, anti-submarine (ASW) and reconnaissance helicopters according the recently released Brazilian Navy latest Strategic Plan, the Plano Estratégico da Marinha 2040 (PEM 2040).

The Strategic Plan which was publicly released on 10 September, calls for a host of other new measures to be implemented over the next 20 years.

For example, the navy wants to significantly increase research-and-development (R&D) to develop shipboard systems, such as communications, detection, navigation, and electronic warfare. The R&D increases are also meant to help boost the country's Defence Technological and Industrial Base (DTIB).

The navy also wants to achieve a minimum of 65% of ships and aircraft operational availability, update the service’s leadership organisational structure, create a cyber-warfare squadron, and bolster its satellite ability to intercept maritime communications, according to the plan.

The navy is now going to focus more heavily on operations in the Southern Atlantic Ocean, paying particular attention to threats such as piracy, illegal fishing, organised crimes, urban conflicts, natural resources dispute, cyber warfare, terrorism, the illegal access to knowledge, pandemics, natural disasters, and environmental issues, according to PEM 2040. The idea is to control the maritime access to Brazil.

The document, which does not describe exact schedules, also covers a range of modernisation projects that were previously planned or initiated but not yet effectively implemented or concluded such as acquiring mine-hunting ships, escort ships, aircraft carriers, a logistics support ship, coastal, and offshore patrol ships, Antarctic support ship, training ships, survey ships, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), fighter jets, and lightweight training and utility helicopters; enlarge and modernise equipment of the Marines Corps; developing the Míssil Antinavio de Superfície (MANSUP) and Míssil Antinavio Aéreo (MANAER) anti-ship missiles; and the local construction of the country’s first nuclear-powered submarine SN Álvaro Alberto.

The Brazilian Navy frigate F Independencia tested locally developed MANSUP anti-ship missile in July 2019, Brazil’s newly released 20-year plan shows continued interest in MANSUP development. (Brazilian Navy)

FG_3724474-JDW-7999.jpg


Already a Janes subscriber? Read the full article via the Client Login
Interested in subscribing, see What we do

Brazilian Navy releases new 20-year plan

The Brazilian Navy is looking to acquire medium-sized general-purpose helicopters and attack, antisubmarine (ASW) and reconnaissance helicopters according the recently...
www.janes.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zarvan Brazilian Navy receives last H225M CSAR helo Air Warfare 0
Zarvan Brazilian Navy Gets First Of Four Home-Built Scorpene-Class Submarine Naval Warfare 0
Zarvan Brazilian Navy's “Tamandaré” Class Corvettes Bidders Shortlist On August 27 Naval Warfare 1
Zarvan CAE Awarded Brazilian Navy Seahawk helicopter Training Contract Military Forum 0
A.P. Richelieu Brazilian Navy makes moves towards potential new Gripen maritime fighters Air Warfare 2
Bhai Zakir Indian, Brazilian and South African navies combat excercise starts from nex Indian Defence Forum 0
B France is in the running for two aircraft carriers for Brazilian Navy Military Forum 0
L Brazilian Navy Power Military Photos & Multimedia 7
SpArK Brazilian Navy plans to build, induct 6 nuke, 20 conventional submarines Military Forum 4
Zarvan Featured Brazilian army has finalized upgrade of its fleet of M113 tracked APCs Land Warfare 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top