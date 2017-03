After the successful Season 2 of PSL ,Now there is a good news for football fans.Sources claimed that Ronaldinho (ambassador of Spanish team Barcelona ) will visit Pakistan to play an exhibition match in Karachi,Pakistan.The 36-year old ambassador of the Spanish football club Barcelona has confirmed his availability to visit Pakistan for the match, according to the report.It, however, didn’t mention date of the match and it was also not immediately clear which teams would be playing.Ronaldinho has played 97 matches and scored 33 goals for the Brazil national team. He was an integral part of the 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning team in Korea and Japan, starring alongside Ronaldo and Rivaldo in an attacking trio, and was named in the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team.Pakistan recently hosted final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore in an effort to resume international cricket which came to a halt after deadly militant attack on Sri Lankan team in 2009.The PSL final was the highest level game played in Pakistan since the attack on Sri Lankan team.