Brazil Wants Indian Assistance For Maintaining Submarines

Brazil’s Monday discussions on submarine repair were a good contribution to the developing Indian defence sector.The conversation took place while Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, received a visit from a Brazilian Navy delegation led by Vice Admiral (Adm) Liberal Enio Zanelatto, Director of Industrial Production and Engineering, in Mumbai.The Brazilian group held lengthy conversations with the Indian Navy counterparts over the course of the two-day tour, with a focus on submarine maintenance, according to a statement from the Indian Navy. The group also paid a visit to the Indian Navy’s Kalvari (Scorpene) class submarine and Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders Ltd.Six conventional Scorpene (Project 75) are being produced by MDL in collaboration with the Naval Group of France. In April of this year, the sixth and final Kalvari class submarine of the Indian Navy was launched.Additionally, the Brazilian Navy runs four Scorpene-class submarines and is looking into possible partnerships for joint maintenance of the diesel-electric assault submarines.Vice Admirals Liberal Enio Zanelatto and AB Singh held discussions in Mumbai about a range of topics of interest, including Make in India initiatives, defence and submarine technology, professional cooperation between the navies, and the Indian Navy’s outlook on shared maritime interests with all like-minded navies/nations.