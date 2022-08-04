What's new

Brazil Wants Indian Assistance For Maintaining Submarines

vishwambhar

vishwambhar

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2020
1,924
-19
1,665
Country
India
Location
India
Brazil’s Monday discussions on submarine repair were a good contribution to the developing Indian defence sector.

The conversation took place while Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, received a visit from a Brazilian Navy delegation led by Vice Admiral (Adm) Liberal Enio Zanelatto, Director of Industrial Production and Engineering, in Mumbai.

The Brazilian group held lengthy conversations with the Indian Navy counterparts over the course of the two-day tour, with a focus on submarine maintenance, according to a statement from the Indian Navy. The group also paid a visit to the Indian Navy’s Kalvari (Scorpene) class submarine and Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders Ltd.

Six conventional Scorpene (Project 75) are being produced by MDL in collaboration with the Naval Group of France. In April of this year, the sixth and final Kalvari class submarine of the Indian Navy was launched.

Additionally, the Brazilian Navy runs four Scorpene-class submarines and is looking into possible partnerships for joint maintenance of the diesel-electric assault submarines.

Vice Admirals Liberal Enio Zanelatto and AB Singh held discussions in Mumbai about a range of topics of interest, including Make in India initiatives, defence and submarine technology, professional cooperation between the navies, and the Indian Navy’s outlook on shared maritime interests with all like-minded navies/nations.

Brazil Wants Indian Assistance For Maintaining Submarines
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INS_Vikrant
India Launches its Sixth and Final Scorpene Submarine
Replies
1
Views
482
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
Super Falcon
Indian Navy to purchase South Korean KSS -III Submarines from Daewoo Shipbuilders
Replies
3
Views
316
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Bilal9
French Defence Firm Pulls Out of India's P-75I Submarine Project
Replies
2
Views
630
johncliu88
J
Samar111
India Has Plans To Become A Nuclear Submarine Superpower
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
INDIAPOSITIVE
Karnataka's Karwar to be Asia's biggest naval base
Replies
6
Views
483
vishwambhar
vishwambhar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom