What's new

Brazil trying to raise cotton export to Bangladesh

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
13,594
0
15,059
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Brazil trying to raise cotton export to Bangladesh

Brazil is trying to increase its cotton export to Bangladesh to expand global market of the item, sources said. Two Brazilian trade bodies - Brazilian Cotton Growers Association (ABRAPA) and Brazilian Cotton Exporters Association (ANES) - are exploring the trade opportunities in Bangladesh...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Brazil trying to raise cotton export to Bangladesh​

Trade mission to visit Bangladesh June 12-15​

FE REPORT | Published: June 11, 2022 13:18:39
Brazil trying to raise cotton export to Bangladesh


Brazil is trying to increase its cotton export to Bangladesh to expand global market of the item, sources said.

Two Brazilian trade bodies - Brazilian Cotton Growers Association (ABRAPA) and Brazilian Cotton Exporters Association (ANES) - are exploring the trade opportunities in Bangladesh, especially its cotton market, they added.

A Brazilian business mission is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on June 12-15.

Its members are scheduled to visit different spinning mills and meet the officials of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Ministry of Industries, Cotton Development Board, Noman Group, MAS Group, NRG Group, ISRAQ Group, Viyellatex Group, Syed Group and Salma Group.

Bangladesh Embassy in Brazil conveyed the issue to the Ministry of Commerce and other stakeholders concerned.

China is the world's largest cotton importer and the main destination of Brazilian cotton with 30.2 per cent export, followed by Vietnam 16.7 per cent, Turkey 13.2 per cent, Pakistan 11.2 per cent, and Bangladesh 10.6 per cent, according to Datamar news.

Bangladesh annually spends US$3.5-4.0 billion in importing around 8.0 million bales of cotton. It imports cotton mainly from African countries, India, Australia and the US, while Brazil joined the importing country list in recent years.

Bangladesh annually produces only 0.16 million bales of cotton, according to the BTMA.

rezamumu@gmail.com
 
B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
380
0
361
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
bluesky said:
thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Brazil trying to raise cotton export to Bangladesh

Brazil is trying to increase its cotton export to Bangladesh to expand global market of the item, sources said. Two Brazilian trade bodies - Brazilian Cotton Growers Association (ABRAPA) and Brazilian Cotton Exporters Association (ANES) - are exploring the trade opportunities in Bangladesh...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Brazil trying to raise cotton export to Bangladesh​

Trade mission to visit Bangladesh June 12-15​

FE REPORT | Published: June 11, 2022 13:18:39
Brazil trying to raise cotton export to Bangladesh


Brazil is trying to increase its cotton export to Bangladesh to expand global market of the item, sources said.

Two Brazilian trade bodies - Brazilian Cotton Growers Association (ABRAPA) and Brazilian Cotton Exporters Association (ANES) - are exploring the trade opportunities in Bangladesh, especially its cotton market, they added.

A Brazilian business mission is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on June 12-15.

Its members are scheduled to visit different spinning mills and meet the officials of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Ministry of Industries, Cotton Development Board, Noman Group, MAS Group, NRG Group, ISRAQ Group, Viyellatex Group, Syed Group and Salma Group.

Bangladesh Embassy in Brazil conveyed the issue to the Ministry of Commerce and other stakeholders concerned.

China is the world's largest cotton importer and the main destination of Brazilian cotton with 30.2 per cent export, followed by Vietnam 16.7 per cent, Turkey 13.2 per cent, Pakistan 11.2 per cent, and Bangladesh 10.6 per cent, according to Datamar news.

Bangladesh annually spends US$3.5-4.0 billion in importing around 8.0 million bales of cotton. It imports cotton mainly from African countries, India, Australia and the US, while Brazil joined the importing country list in recent years.

Bangladesh annually produces only 0.16 million bales of cotton, according to the BTMA.

rezamumu@gmail.com
Click to expand...
They can give us all their cotton.

Door is fully open.

What’s stopping them???!!!!!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Spinners ask authorities to address barriers in importing cotton for RMG
Replies
1
Views
229
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Spinners pay price of unproven Indian organic cotton
Replies
2
Views
270
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
GLOBAL COTTON TRADE: Bangladesh among 3 countries leading recovery: USDA
Replies
1
Views
358
bluesky
B
D
Bangladesh RMG exports to US soar 45.53pc in January
Replies
1
Views
248
bluesky
B
B
India to sign MoU with Bangladesh to export 10 lakh bales of cotton annually
Replies
2
Views
344
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom