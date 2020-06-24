What's new

Brazil trials of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine show promising results: governor

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
3,581
-1
6,795
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
Brazil trials of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine show promising results: governor
By Reuters Staff
2 MIN READ

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The governor of Brazil’s São Paulo state said on Wednesday that Phase 3 clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd have shown promising results and it may be available to Brazilians as early as December.
1599844590746.png


Slideshow ( 2 images )
Governor João Doria added that Phase 2 trials of the potential vaccine had shown an immune response of 98% in the elderly.
Some 9,000 Brazilian volunteers are participating in the Sinovac vaccine trials, which are being conducted by the Butantan Institute in Sao Paulo city and 11 other locations, including the capital, Brasilia.
Brazil, which has the third worst outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the world after the United States and India, has become a testing ground for at least two vaccine candidates.

One such vaccine is being developed by AstraZeneca, which has had to pause global trials after an unexplained illness in a participant in Britain.
Trials for the AstraZeneca vaccine on 5,000 volunteers in Brazil are well advanced and have not produced any problems in participants, according to the immunobiology center of Sao Paulo’s Federal University, which is running the trials.
Vaccination of volunteers in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador have been put on hold, but work continues monitoring those who have received the first and even the second dose, a university representative said.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Grim landmark,India passes Brazil on sombre Sunday, become the nation with the second highest number of infections Central & South Asia 10
Viet Some Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 units will be manufactured in Vietnam and Brazil China & Far East 0
beijingwalker India's One-Day Covid Count More Than US, Brazil In Past 7 Days: WHO Data COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
Ivan Brazil lost 1600 sq km of Amazon forest last month Americas 6
PakPrinciples US ambassador warns of “consequences” if Brazil chooses China's Huawei 5G network Americas 8
BHarwana Featured Saab Fighter Jet Plant Starts Operations, Begins Gripen-E Fighter Parts Production in Brazil Air Warfare 0
J Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 Americas 18
Zarvan Saab starts Gripen production in Brazil Americas 4
striver44 US offers Funds to Brazil and other regions to buy 5G Gear from Huawei rivals Americas 11
crankthatskunk COVID-19 surge in Brazil, India, Russia fuels worsening pandemic: WHO COVID-19 Coronavirus 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top