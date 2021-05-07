Brazil Soybean Shipments Surge to Record Led by Huge China Haul

Brazil shipped 12.6 million metric tons to China in April, a 19% jump from a year earlier and the most in a single month in data going back to 1997, according to Brazilian Trade Ministry data published on Thursday. The volume shipped to all destinations also hit a record in April, surpassing the previous high by 2.5 million metric tons.

Brazil keen to expand economic, trade ties with China

May 7, 2021, 10:05 AM EDT2021-05-07 13:56:31Brazil aims to expand and diversify its economic and trade relations with China, its largest trading partner, Foreign Minister Carlos Franca said Thursday.In a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Franca said relations with China were among the priorities of the Brazilian government."We want an even greater economic-trade relationship with China, and also a more diversified one. Our exports to China, still concentrated in a few primary products, will be able to expand in quantity and variety," he said.According to the top diplomat, possible ways include gaining approval for more genetically modified organisms and increasing sales of animal proteins, through the authorization of more establishments."Bilateral trade grew in 2020 ... In the first quarter of 2021, there are already signs that this trend will continue," Franca said.