Brazil lost 1600 sq km of Amazon forest last month

AFP

Updated 08 Aug 2020





SAO PAULO: Smoke rises from a burnt area of land at an indigenous park in Mato Grosso state, in Brazil’s Amazon basin.—AFP





RIO DE JANEIRO: More than 1,600 square kilometers of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest were cleared in July, a significant reduction on the record 2019 numbers — though the total area deforested this year remains higher than 2019, according to official data published on Friday.