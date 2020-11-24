Brazil is about to ratify a military agreement with Morocco that includes transfer of military technology

The agreement focuses on the areas of research and development, science and technology, logistical support and acquisition of defense products and services. In addition, the exchange of knowledge and experience gained in armed forces' field operations, including international peacekeeping operations, will enhance the exchange of military science and technology.
https://www.gov.br/secretariageral/...-acordo-de-cooperacao-entre-brasil-e-marrocos
Astros II Long range self-propelled multiple rocket launcher
Agrale Marruá
BINC-300 BGL 25
ALAC
Mectron MSS-1.2
AV-TM-300
IMBEL MD92
CASCAVEL
EE-T1 Osório
https://www.gov.br/secretariageral/...-acordo-de-cooperacao-entre-brasil-e-marrocos
Astros II Long range self-propelled multiple rocket launcher
Agrale Marruá
BINC-300 BGL 25
ALAC
Mectron MSS-1.2
AV-TM-300
IMBEL MD92
CASCAVEL
EE-T1 Osório