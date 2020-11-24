What's new

Brazil is about to ratify a military agreement with Morocco that includes transfer of military technology

The agreement focuses on the areas of research and development, science and technology, logistical support and acquisition of defense products and services. In addition, the exchange of knowledge and experience gained in armed forces' field operations, including international peacekeeping operations, will enhance the exchange of military science and technology.

https://www.gov.br/secretariageral/...-acordo-de-cooperacao-entre-brasil-e-marrocos


Astros II Long range self-propelled multiple rocket launcher

avibras-astros-ii-artillery-saturation-rocket_6.jpg


1606054852823.png




Agrale Marruá



Avibras_Guara_4WS.jpg



BINC-300 BGL 25

amxbinc200300.jpg



ALAC

ALAC-600x450.jpg


alac_2_380_285_80.jpg



Mectron MSS-1.2




AV-TM-300







Sistema_Integrado_de_Monitoramento_de_Fronteiras_(Sisfron)_(15459066280).jpg




IMBEL MD92

Md97.jpg







CASCAVEL

ee_9_cascavel.jpg






EE-T1 Osório

Osorio-MBT.jpg


Morteiro Pesado 120mm M2 Raiado em posição de tiro.jpg
 
