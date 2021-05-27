Brazil confirms new strain of coronavirus in São Paulo interior | The Rio Times It is still unclear if the P4 is more lethal than the other variants.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - The Brazilian Society of Virology (SBV) yesterday, May 25, confirmed the identification of a new Brazilian coronavirus strain, denominated P4. According to the SBV, the variant has the L452R mutation in the S protein of SARS-CoV-2.There is still no data on whether the new strain is more transmissible or more lethal than the others.According to the SBV, the new variant has been circulating in the region of the São Paulo cities of Mococa, Caconde, and Itapira (close to the border with Minas Gerais), and also in the region of Porto Ferreira . . .