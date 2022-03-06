Brazil begins testing its IMBEL IA2 7.62×51 mm assault rifle​

Brazil begins testing its IMBEL IA2 7.62×51 mm assault rifleBy TOC On Mar 5, 2022
BRASILIA, ($1=5.06 Brazilian Reals) — In February, military personnel from the Manufacturing Directorate [Dirección de Fabricación DF in Potugese] of the Brazilian Army [Ejército Brasileño EB in Portugese] visited the factory of the Brazilian Industry of War Materials [Industria Brasileña de Materiales de Guerra IMBEL in Portugese] for the contractual reception and knowledge of the manufacturing of the pilot batch of the assault rifle Brazilian IA2, in caliber 7.62×51 mm, acquired under the Army Strategic Program [Prg EE] Obtaining Full Operational Capability [OCOP].
Photo credit: Pucara.org
This pilot batch, made up of 50 units, will be sent to the Army Evaluation Center [CAEx] where it will undergo technical and operational evaluations. Subsequently, the first production batch of the 7.62 mm IA2 assault rifle will continue to be manufactured and received, made up of 1,450 units, referred to the decentralized execution term [TED] No. 21-EME 007-00, signed on July 30, 2021.
During the visit, the DF military was introduced to the rifles and their production line, reaffirming the partnership between the EB and IMBEL and highlighting the evolution of the Itajuba Plant, through the improvement of production capacity and efficiency. operations, investments in machinery, and modernization of the plant. The activity also included practices with the pilot batch units.
IMBEL IA2IMBEL IA2 are Brazilian assault and sniper rifles. Their main goal is to replace the existing FAL, M16A2, and HK33, which are in service in the Brazilian army. So far, IMBEL IA2 5.56×41 mm assault rifle, IMBEL IA2 7.62 rifle, and 7.62 sniper rifle have been developed. IMBEL IA2 7.62×51 mm assault rifle is a NATO standard that the company is already developing to replace assault rifles among Brazilian soldiers.
Photo credit: Pucara.org
Brazil has so far not disseminated enough information about the expected IMBEL IA2 7.62×51 mm assault rifle. It is assumed that IMBEL IA2 7.62×51 will have a 20-round FAL Mag, while the 5.56x41mm version uses STANAG Mag.
The IA2 makes extensive use of polymers and features a non-reciprocating cocking handle on the left side of the receiver. The IA2’s gas system is manually adjustable.
Thanks to integrated Picatinny rails the IA2 supports a wide range of equipment and accessories such as scopes, flashlights, grenade launchers, lasers, etc.
bulgarianmilitary.com