Brazil Anvisa reject Indian vaccine, citing the fact indian vaccine can contain active COVID-19 virus

Brazil’s Report on Bharat Biotech Plant: Why is the CDSCO Silent? Brazil’s report on Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin plant raised serious GMP violations. Why do these matter?

Brazilian regulator denies best practices certificate to Bharat Biotech Brazilian health regulators denied Bharat Biotech a best practices certificate to produce medicines, required to import the Covaxin vaccine.

On March 30, the Brazilian drug regulator, Anvisa, published a report listing a litany of quality problems with Bharat Biotech's manufacturing plant for its inactivated COVID vaccine, Covaxin.. The report also talked about possible variations in Covaxin's potency from one dose to another.. Brazil's response was appropriately cautious; the country won't go ahead with its plan to buy 20 million Covaxin doses until Bharat Biotech fixes these problems.