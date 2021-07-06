What's new

Brave OR Naive?... 'Will not be going to any private function with protocol and security,' PM Imran announces

Is this decision by Imran Khan a sign of being brave or naive of the security threat?

  • Brave

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Naive

    Votes: 3 100.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
12,117
6
16,947
'Will not be going to any private function with protocol and security,' PM Imran announces

Dawn.comPublished July 6, 2021 - Updated 19 minutes ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
0
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Gabin Jabba, Swat. — PID/File

In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Gabin Jabba, Swat. — PID/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he would no longer be going to any private function with protocol and security in order "to save taxpayer money and avoid inconvenience to the public".
In a tweet, the premier said he was also reviewing the protocol and security available to ministers, governors and chief ministers belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) "to decide how we can minimise expenditure and end public inconvenience".


He said the federal cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy in this regard next week.

"We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm the people," the prime minister wrote.



Before coming into power, Imran Khan routinely opposed VIP movements and security protocols, and launched a campaign to adopt 'austerity' and lead a simple lifestyle after being elected the prime minister.

On a Sunday in May, Imran had made a surprise visit to different public places in Islamabad "without any security and protocol".
Pictures and videos shared by the Prime Minister's Office and lawmakers had shown Prime Minister Imran driving himself to different areas and talking to people. He had also inspected business activities, implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures and development works during the tour.
Similarly, the premier last month inspected handcart (vendors) market recently set up in the capital's G-10.
Driving his car, the prime minister arrived at the market without any protocol and was warmly welcomed by the bystanders, handcart owners, residents and shopkeepers.

A month after Prime Minister Imran took office in 2018, a total of 61 luxury and surplus vehicles and eight buffaloes belonging to Prime Minister House were auctioned off. The auctions were part of the premier's austerity drive through which he planned to cut down his government's expenditures, which he believed would motivate the nation to follow suit at a time of economic hardship.
 
Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2019
573
0
1,622
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Mugen said:
We need him to survive more than ever, he should not take risk, it's just stupid.
Click to expand...
He wont move without Security doesn't mean he would be left without Security at all. Its just that the the job of the people protecting him just got a tad more secretive and a bit more challenging though. This man is brave and confident. May Allah protect him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom