How so? What do you find so saddening? Isn't this is what every soldier been trained for, yours included. It's his duty to fight and to kill.



Don't know where do Pakistanis find this guy having pleasure in killing? He merely stating of his posting in hot zones and his displeasure of appeasement of enemies by the establishment. The poem he recites merely quotes Bhagwat Gita from Mahabharat, where the protagonist of the play (Arjun) refuses to fight the enemies as they being his own kins. Then Lord Krishna reminds him of his duties towards righteousness and coaxes him to lift his weapon, even against his own kins who have left the path of righteousness and committed sins.

Click to expand...