Huffal said: Doval must be crying right now

Not at all. We Pakistanis are so disconnected by reality. These are mostly cannon fodder --- they get replaced fairly quickly given existing resentments against the state and RAW money. Proper commanders take longer to replace.In the end, we kill the assets that RAW uses like tissue paper. This does NOT raise the cost for RAW/Doval nor does it deter their actions. It is a failed strategy that makes no sense.