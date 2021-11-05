Brand Shoaib Akhtar a Cricket Super Star, World fastest bowler but not a disciplined professional

Brand Shoaib Akhtar has made a big name for himself for playing cricket for Pakistan, but what Pakistanis really need to know is not cricketers who played just for Pakistan and hence are all not to be called cricket stars or legends of Pakistan. To become a Pakistani Cricket star or a Cricketing Legend must have accomplished victories for Pakistan, sacrificed for Pakistan, made a name for Pakistan in world, no bribery takers, disciplined with intelligent game knowledge, created records, rentless fighting spirit and were actual match winners.Anyway watch Dr Nauman Niaz apologise for his behaviour with Shoaib Akhtar, takes a lot of grace, heart and courage to admit ones mistake: