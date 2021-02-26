Brand PAKISTAN: Food

Indus Pakistan
ELITE MEMBER
- May 7, 2012
- 19,434
- 188
- Country
-
- Location
-
We all know what the 'Indian variant' is. It's a deadly variant of the coronavirus that has evolved in India and now has spread across the globe. In UK it is again leading to prospects of third wave with lockdown now being extended. In India we all know the destruction it caused with Ganga river being chocked with dead bodies.
So you might wonder what does this have to do with food? Well bear with me please. In marketing and advertisement industry it is well know fact that to sell a product, any product you must give it a positive association. Meaning when you hear or see or think about that product it must give a good feeling or positive reaction. If you can create a image of that product that produces a positive response then you will have added value to that product and help to sell it.
This is why advertisers will use pretty girls, fantastic locations, happy faces, energetic scenes to sell cars, cigarettes, perfumes etc. It does not matter what the product is but the marketing will always be about giving that product a positive response.
The opposite of this is also true. If a product becomes associated with something bad the image will suffer and such a product will begin to recieve negative response leading to value loss.
This is where I come back to the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Not only did the world get to see the disaster play out in India thus exposing as sham the Indian claim of being a rising super star The continous news of "INDIAN Variant" which always was connected with bad news potentially was going to damage India's carefully constructed narrative of "Shining India" or "Incredible India".
Thus huge pressure was mounted by Indian lobbies and recently the INDIAN variant has been renamed as "DELTA variant" so as to avoid damaging India's image.
Thus image and value addition or value loss can cause billions of dollars loss/gain. We saw how Cristiano Ronaldo the Portuguese footballer cause $4 billion loss to Coco Coloa stocks because of what he said.
Coca-Cola loses billions in market value after Cristiano Ronaldo removes bottles and says ‘drink water’
Portugal captain held up bottle of water and shouted in Portuguese: ‘Agua!
One of Pakistan's greatest potential marketing product which could be leveraged to give the country a massive positive association and this value addition and that cost hardly any investment is Pakistan food across the world is branded as "PAKISTANI FOOD" without masking, hiding or giving handle to others to use your product to polish their own brand. So please no "desi, Asian, Indian" etc but simply "PAKISTANI FOOD".
When Cocoa Cola spend billions on advertising their product I don't think they would accept their product being sold as Pepsi Cola would they? They just keep playing the "Coco Cola. Coco Cola" until a positive image has become established across the globe.
So can I ask all Pakistani's do what they can to bring this change. Ask your local restaurents who often hide behind the 'Indian' brand, canvass Pakistan officials, celebs, media etc to push for a concerted effort across the world.
I know on PDF we often have differances but over this I think we all need to unite under BRAND PAKISTAN. I ask @ghazi52 to make this thread a sticky and hope other members come up with ideas how we can do this. To demonstrate how important this is and it requires unity I would ask even members who I usually amfd found fencing with. So in show of good intention I ask @Areesh @PaklovesTurkiye @Yankee-stani @PAKISTANFOREVER @Talwar e Pakistan @RiazHaq @VCheng etc to contribute but keep it positive. Focus on "can do" please.
I would also ask the admin to join in this effort.
So you might wonder what does this have to do with food? Well bear with me please. In marketing and advertisement industry it is well know fact that to sell a product, any product you must give it a positive association. Meaning when you hear or see or think about that product it must give a good feeling or positive reaction. If you can create a image of that product that produces a positive response then you will have added value to that product and help to sell it.
This is why advertisers will use pretty girls, fantastic locations, happy faces, energetic scenes to sell cars, cigarettes, perfumes etc. It does not matter what the product is but the marketing will always be about giving that product a positive response.
The opposite of this is also true. If a product becomes associated with something bad the image will suffer and such a product will begin to recieve negative response leading to value loss.
This is where I come back to the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Not only did the world get to see the disaster play out in India thus exposing as sham the Indian claim of being a rising super star The continous news of "INDIAN Variant" which always was connected with bad news potentially was going to damage India's carefully constructed narrative of "Shining India" or "Incredible India".
Thus huge pressure was mounted by Indian lobbies and recently the INDIAN variant has been renamed as "DELTA variant" so as to avoid damaging India's image.
Thus image and value addition or value loss can cause billions of dollars loss/gain. We saw how Cristiano Ronaldo the Portuguese footballer cause $4 billion loss to Coco Coloa stocks because of what he said.
Coca-Cola loses billions in market value after Cristiano Ronaldo removes bottles and says ‘drink water’
Portugal captain held up bottle of water and shouted in Portuguese: ‘Agua!
One of Pakistan's greatest potential marketing product which could be leveraged to give the country a massive positive association and this value addition and that cost hardly any investment is Pakistan food across the world is branded as "PAKISTANI FOOD" without masking, hiding or giving handle to others to use your product to polish their own brand. So please no "desi, Asian, Indian" etc but simply "PAKISTANI FOOD".
When Cocoa Cola spend billions on advertising their product I don't think they would accept their product being sold as Pepsi Cola would they? They just keep playing the "Coco Cola. Coco Cola" until a positive image has become established across the globe.
So can I ask all Pakistani's do what they can to bring this change. Ask your local restaurents who often hide behind the 'Indian' brand, canvass Pakistan officials, celebs, media etc to push for a concerted effort across the world.
I know on PDF we often have differances but over this I think we all need to unite under BRAND PAKISTAN. I ask @ghazi52 to make this thread a sticky and hope other members come up with ideas how we can do this. To demonstrate how important this is and it requires unity I would ask even members who I usually amfd found fencing with. So in show of good intention I ask @Areesh @PaklovesTurkiye @Yankee-stani @PAKISTANFOREVER @Talwar e Pakistan @RiazHaq @VCheng etc to contribute but keep it positive. Focus on "can do" please.
I would also ask the admin to join in this effort.
Last edited: