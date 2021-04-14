Brainless Imran Khan Government Set to Ban Party that Had Secured More Votes Than Bilawal Zardari on a Traditional Pee Pee Pee Seat

Stop making threads over your personal opinions. There's a thread already running and Members are discussing everything over there. Your opinion is not something the state should consider before making decisions. Grow up.View attachment 733984
Brainless and clueless idiot is at it again
Your opinion is not worthy enough that I would stop making threads because of itStop making threads over your personal opinions. There's a thread already running and Members are discussing everything over there. Your opinion is not something the state should consider before making decisions. Grow up.