Brainless Bharti Basanti Proves Her Credentials

She further said that if none of the US-manufactured fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were missing then how come the part of AM-RAAM missile, which is used in F-16 was found in India.





Baseless, source-based': Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman brushes off US magazine report on F-16

She said that if none of the US-manufactured fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were missing then how come the part of AM-RAAM missile, which is used in F-16 was found in India.