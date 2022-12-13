What's new

Brain Drain: Highly Educated & Top Pakistanis leave Country | Accelerated 3 Times to go abroad | Pakistan's brightest leaving the country

Brain Drain of Pakistan: Highly Educated & Top Pakistanis leave Country | Leaving Pakistan accelerated three times | Pakistan's brightest leaving the country

Lack of Senior Management and Senior citizens dislike towards promoting brightest Pakistanis on top positions, which they feel threatened. Over 60s Pakistanis do not let talented people from age 20 to 55 to come to top positions in all types of companies and institutes in Pakistan.

Brain drain: Thousands of highly educated professionals leave Pakistan​

Continuous political unrest, nepotism, army interference and deepening economic difficulties have been main reasons

1670955353115.png


Thousands of highly educated and professional persons have been forced to leave Pakistan due to the country’s continuous political unrest and deepening economic difficulties.

Pakistan is in danger of losing its productive human capital as progressively intelligent and skilled people are saying goodbye and never paying heed to return to their own country. The term brain drain refers to the departure of people with the highest levels of education, experience and professionals in the quest for higher income, better living standards, access to vanguard technology, and more stable socio-economic-political environments in various parts of the world. Additionally, it has adverse effects on the origin country inclusive of all sectors either education, health systems, or economy.

Brain drain is triggered by globalization, and transnational corporations (TNCs) and often favors the economies that use these people to fill skill shortages. The central aim of this article is to explore the reasons for the departure of highly skilled and talented people from Pakistan. Due to its multisectoral impacts, this is a crucial issue for future investors and policymakers.

According to the document of the Bureau of Immigration, this year alone saw a 300 percent spike in the country’s brain drain with as many as 765,000 people leaving Pakistan for a better life overseas.

According to the document of the Bureau of Immigration, this year alone saw a 300 percent spike in the country's brain drain with as many as 765,000 people leaving Pakistan for a better life overseas.

According to the document of the Bureau of Immigration, this year alone saw a 300 percent spike in the country’s brain drain with as many as 765,000 people leaving Pakistan for a better life overseas.


92,000 highly educated individuals including physicians, engineers, information technology specialists and accountants were also included in this year’s report. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia received the majority of them.

Pakistan has lost 7,000 engineers, 25,000 physicians, 1,600 nurses, 2,000 computer professionals, 6,500 accountants, 2,600 agricultural experts and 9,00 teachers due to this brain drain this year.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Malaysia, China, Japan, Turkey, Sudan, Romania, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Greece and Italy were chosen by Pakistani specialists this year for the prospects over these countries.

The results have shown that approximately 40,000 kids had travelled to Europe and other Asian nations while over 730,000 of the youth had gone to the Gulf States. The statistics have indicated that 470,000 Pakistanis left for Saudi Arabia for work followed by 119,000 for the United Arab Emirates, 77,000 for Oman, 51,634 for Qatar and 2,000 for Kuwait.

A dangerous situation for Pakistan is coming

We have heard it often enough at dinner tables and formal discussions about Pakistan’s youth and one issue is brought up repeatedly – Pakistan’s brain drain. With 63% of this 220 million people country under the age of 30, the brain drain represents a significant proportion of the population and their resentment to leave Pakistan which in turn mirrors a deeply flawed system where Pakistan is unable to retain and utilize its best talent.

While there may be different reasons for the youth to reach its full potential in Pakistan, some of which include lack of opportunity, tough circumstances, an unforgiving environment or unsupportive parents. Looking at the numbers, around nine million Pakistanis currently work abroad which includes both skilled and unskilled labour as well as students going abroad for their undergrad or graduate studies. Thus, it is not surprising when we hear the remark, Pakistan may reh kar kiya karo gay [What will you do if you remain in Pakistan]. These remarks are a sobering reminder of the deep resentment and mistrust of the opportunities in ones homeland, in fact, if Pakistan were able to utilize its best talent it could become an industrial powerhouse in the area and help with some other deep seated issues such as the balance of payment and the import-export issues. While the recent investment of two major companies namely, Kliner Perkins and Nestle, are promising signs of a hopeful future as well as the Serie A funding secured by young Pakistani college graduates, it still goes a long way towards addressing the issues that would (partially) stop the brain drain.

PIDE Survey reveals nearly half of Pakistanis will leave country if given chance

All Pakistanis say they love their nation, yet more than one-third will live in a “good” country if given the chance.

Poll finds economic issues and political instability to be the biggest cause

SAMAA WEB DESK Dec 08, 2022
081553293e0ee20.jpg


All Pakistanis say they love their nation, yet more than one-third will live in a “good” country if given the chance.

Human capital flight aka brain drain is a serious phenomenon that has hounded the country for years, especially since the beginning of the 21st century.

A recent survey has revealed that a huge population would leave their country of birth to settle in a country with more opportunities and better lifestyle, if given the chance to.

The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) found that 37% of Pakistanis would go overseas if they could.

The research found that 42% of Balochistan’s inhabitants want to leave Pakistan, the highest of the four provinces followed
by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh.

Punjab is the lowest, although 35% of Punjabis, wish to leave the country.

Kashmiris are most likely to leave Pakistan, at 44%, followed by Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad has the lowest percentage of people who desire to leave the land.

Age and gender also affect identity, according to research. Women leave the country at a lower rate than men.

Some 62% of people aged between 15 and 24 wish to leave the country, however, the desire diminishes with age.
Less-educated people are least likely to leave the nation.

What’s the reason behind this?

PIDE says leaving one’s home or nation is hard, but there must be a good cause. The poll found economic issues to be the biggest cause.

The study found that living with dignity was the second-biggest reason behind Pakistanis wanted to leave.

The poll found that Sindh and Balochistan want respect more than equality.

The people of Sindh are more eager to leave for security, followed by Balochistan and Kashmir.

In KP, gender equality was the top motivation for leaving.

From 1971 to June 2020, over 11.2 million Pakistanis sought work in 52 countries, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment.

Understatement of the year:
A dangerous situation for Pakistan is coming

A look at the quality of political discourse makes it obvious, the national political leadership of Pakistan would have difficulty running the municipality of a functioning city elsewhere.
 
Imran Khan said:
good luck people . BTW please do not forget to not send remittances until thieves ruling us
Don't blame them for leaving Pak after Bajwa's suicide attack on the country. As for remittances
you will have to wait as these guys will have to settled down, with costs rising so fast they will have
little to spare to send back.

But I hope they don't send anything back until this filth PDM is in power.
 
Bajwa & Establishment really destroyed the country this time.

I don't label Bajwa as traitor as many people would. I label him as a very Low IQ person. He in a bid to please the americans and mend the ties with americans went really far and beyond. He wanted to do that even at the expense of our relations with China. The guy never understood that no matter what he do, he can never undo the kind of influence and common objectives today US has with India. We are never going into their camp again and we never should.

True justice will happen, if establishment pays for all the mess it created and destruction of economy. But sadly people are paying for their dumb decisions.
 
World largest MNC's are currently headed by Indian origin young guys.

Bright Pakistanis leaving their motherland will give those Indian CEO's good competition for Top Jobs.

In not-so-distant future Pakistanis will be heading these companies and remitting loads of USD's back into their country.
 
doenst matter as long as their is land to occupy and dhas to build all is well!

Lumber 1 khanzeer logic!
 
Pakistan economy is in shambles. Pakistan fertility rate is still sky high. India/BD in coming years will no longer able to supply cheap labour to GCC as they get old and richer.
 

