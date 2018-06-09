What's new

BrahMos Supersonic Missile Successfully Test Fired From Navy's Stealth Destroyer

Laozi

Laozi

BrahMos Supersonic Missile Successfully Test Fired From Navy's Stealth Destroyer

BrahMos as ''prime strike weapon'' will ensure the warship''s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy.

1603015664942.png

New Delhi:
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired on Sunday from the Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Sunday.

The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres.


BrahMos as ''prime strike weapon'' will ensure the warship''s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy.


"BRAHMOS, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired today on 18th October 2020 from Indian Navy''s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy," the DRDO said in a tweet.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1317714855659368449


https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/bra...d-from-indian-navys-stealth-destroyer-2311919
 
So they tested Russian Missile successfully ..... :lol: But failed miserably at local products.
Anyways congrats for testing Yakoont aka Bra-hmos.
 
