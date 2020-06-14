Brahmos missiles to Egypt

A potential deal India and Russia will supply Egypt With BrahMos cruise missiles
It can be carried on Egyptian Air Force fighters Rafale, SU35 or Mig 29 Or launched from sea or land platforms • Egypt has shown an increased interest in this missile
BrahMos can be deployed as a surface-to-surface missile or against ground targets from multiple platforms with a range of 290 km and a speed of Mach 2.8
https://twitter.com/defense.../status/1352307780179406849
