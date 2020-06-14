Brahmos missiles to Egypt

Yeah I read this news earlier today. Sounds great. I like that the EAF is not only expanding it's variety of weapons packages, but it's also expanding its sources and going back to one of the original partners in India. When was the last time? When we were sourcing parts for the engine of our domestic fighter jet in the 60's. That's a long time ago. This is long time coming and I've been talking about doing a lot more with India for a while now because you folks have a wide variety of fighters and make it work well and so does the EAF which could benefit from a partnership like that.



Looking forward to seeing those mounted on the new Su-35s although they can mount them on the MiG-29Ms as well.