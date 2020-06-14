What's new

Brahmos missiles to Egypt

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,421
19
21,518
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
A potential deal India and Russia will supply 🇮🇳 Egypt 🇪🇬 With BrahMos cruise missiles

It can be carried on Egyptian Air Force fighters Rafale, SU35 or Mig 29 Or launched from sea or land platforms • Egypt has shown an increased interest in this missile

BrahMos can be deployed as a surface-to-surface missile or against ground targets from multiple platforms with a range of 290 km and a speed of Mach 2.8

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EsRcwJAXcAMHirL?format=jpg&name=small



https://twitter.com/defense.../status/1352307780179406849
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
355
0
861
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
adelphi said:
Don't think India will risk it's defence ties with Israel for sale of few missiles.
Click to expand...
You believe Egypt is a threat to Israel? :lol:

History has nothing to do with it, it is all about the present and future, Egypt has been a good lapdog since quite sometime now, any such procurements are aimed towards Turkey.
 
Zapper

Zapper

BANNED
May 9, 2019
1,886
-25
1,931
Country
India
Location
United States
The SC said:
A potential deal India and Russia will supply 🇮🇳 Egypt 🇪🇬 With BrahMos cruise missiles

It can be carried on Egyptian Air Force fighters Rafale, SU35 or Mig 29 Or launched from sea or land platforms • Egypt has shown an increased interest in this missile

BrahMos can be deployed as a surface-to-surface missile or against ground targets from multiple platforms with a range of 290 km and a speed of Mach 2.8

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EsRcwJAXcAMHirL?format=jpg&name=small



https://twitter.com/defense.../status/1352307780179406849
Click to expand...
@Kellar777 @Gomig-21 @karamany98 @Mohammed23188
thoughts?
 
Gomig-21

Gomig-21

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2016
4,544
9
8,781
Country
Egypt
Location
United States
Zapper said:
@Kellar777 @Gomig-21 @karamany98 @Mohammed23188
thoughts?
Click to expand...
Yeah I read this news earlier today. Sounds great. I like that the EAF is not only expanding it's variety of weapons packages, but it's also expanding its sources and going back to one of the original partners in India. When was the last time? When we were sourcing parts for the engine of our domestic fighter jet in the 60's. That's a long time ago. This is long time coming and I've been talking about doing a lot more with India for a while now because you folks have a wide variety of fighters and make it work well and so does the EAF which could benefit from a partnership like that.

Looking forward to seeing those mounted on the new Su-35s although they can mount them on the MiG-29Ms as well.
 
Zapper

Zapper

BANNED
May 9, 2019
1,886
-25
1,931
Country
India
Location
United States
Gomig-21 said:
Yeah I read this news earlier today. Sounds great. I like that the EAF is not only expanding it's variety of weapons packages, but it's also expanding its sources and going back to one of the original partners in India. When was the last time? When we were sourcing parts for the engine of our domestic fighter jet in the 60's. That's a long time ago. This is long time coming and I've been talking about doing a lot more with India for a while now because you folks have a wide variety of fighters and make it work well and so does the EAF which could benefit from a partnership like that.

Looking forward to seeing those mounted on the new Su-35s although they can mount them on the MiG-29Ms as well.
Click to expand...
East Asian countries are showing interest in the land based version due to their limited numbers in fighter jets. Once the Brahmos (NG) Mini becomes operational, that could be offered to several air forces and could be inducted on any aircraft irrespective of the size without the need to strengthen the center pylon
 
B

bahadur

BANNED
Jul 27, 2020
652
-5
235
Country
Nepal
Location
India
The SC said:
A potential deal India and Russia will supply 🇮🇳 Egypt 🇪🇬 With BrahMos cruise missiles

It can be carried on Egyptian Air Force fighters Rafale, SU35 or Mig 29 Or launched from sea or land platforms • Egypt has shown an increased interest in this missile

BrahMos can be deployed as a surface-to-surface missile or against ground targets from multiple platforms with a range of 290 km and a speed of Mach 2.8

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EsRcwJAXcAMHirL?format=jpg&name=small



https://twitter.com/defense.../status/1352307780179406849
Click to expand...
Great news
Old friends of non aligned meet days .
 
adelphi

adelphi

FULL MEMBER
Oct 5, 2019
229
0
340
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Paro_Peagus said:
You do know Indian air force personal where present in the Egyptian base when bombed in 67 right.
Click to expand...
This is not 1967 and India didn't had the level of defence ties with Israel back then.
Black.Mamba said:
History has nothing to do with it, it is all about the present and future, Egypt has been a good lapdog since quite sometime now, any such procurements are aimed towards Turkey.
Click to expand...
Egypt had been an adversary and still is. A capability acquired today can be a threat tomorrow.
 
Gomig-21

Gomig-21

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2016
4,544
9
8,781
Country
Egypt
Location
United States
Zapper said:
East Asian countries are showing interest in the land based version due to their limited numbers in fighter jets. Once the Brahmos (NG) Mini becomes operational, that could be offered to several air forces and could be inducted on any aircraft irrespective of the size without the need to strengthen the center pylon
Click to expand...
Interesting. There's always improvement on the first system to be introduced in any capacity. There are always times where that first system is put to use and ways to improve on it or modify it or even make different varieties of that same system are introduced in the following sample or in this case, the next generation. So I'm not surprised by that.

Although there was mention that this is actually old news, about a year ago this EAF interest in the Brahmos missile was made. So not sure about the timing of this event TBH. One thing for sure, you don't see the EAF mounting a lot of weapons on their aircraft. They seem to go the "lightweight" route more often than not.
 
Zapper

Zapper

BANNED
May 9, 2019
1,886
-25
1,931
Country
India
Location
United States
Gomig-21 said:
Interesting. There's always improvement on the first system to be introduced in any capacity. There are always times where that first system is put to use and ways to improve on it or modify it or even make different varieties of that same system are introduced in the following sample or in this case, the next generation. So I'm not surprised by that.
Click to expand...
There are actually quite a few iterations of the Brahmos that came up or coming up along with increased Indian content in the missile. Since 2019, the production models come with an Indian seeker, booster, electronics & air-frame while the only Russian component is the Ramjet. Infact, the Russian ramjet was retained since this is still a JV in the end

Also, the initial versions were of 290km range prior to our entry in MTCR but soon after, the 450km versions came out. It was more like there was a range limiter to the 450km ones. All current production models are of 600km and work is going on to develop 800 & 1500km variants along with Brahmos Mini for fighter jets and a hypersonic variant
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

The SC
Egypt's army is expected to have the Russian K-300P Bastion-P mobile coastal defence system
Replies
9
Views
2K
The SC
The SC
MMM-E
Turkish Armed Forces Missile Power / deterrent and unstoppable
2 3
Replies
38
Views
3K
MMM-E
MMM-E
The Ronin
Bangladesh Might Be The Next Stop For LCA Tejas
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
5K
gom poa
gom poa
The SC
Serious negotiations with the UAE, Egypt and Algeria for the purchase of Brahmos
Replies
7
Views
980
The SC
The SC
D
India-Russia agree to export BrahMos, world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missile
Replies
9
Views
575
war&peace
war&peace

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom