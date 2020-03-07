What's new

Brahmos missile strike threat

we have much better missiles.fire raad,fire babur,target all military installations if they do something.real danger is indian navy.indian navy twitter shows a cryptic message showing that they are either inside or near pakistani waters.
 
I have also heard that Brahmos was locked for Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi two nights ago.

ISI got the intel and Saudi CP MBS and Washington were contacted at once by Pak foreign office making it very clear that Pakistan aint playing no conventional maar kutai in response to Brahmos rather the response will be nu**ear first use. Pakistan made this very clear. The yanks then got Indians on board and talked them out of this blunder to be.

I think that is where Pakistan was forced to release the pilot instantly which we did. IK also gestured in his speech that 'kal raat missile hamlay ka khatra tha'.
 
