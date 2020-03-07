Brahmos missile strike threat

Reichsmarschall
Do the same, strike Indian vessels if India strikes yours by using C-802. Destroy two times the amount of ships they destroyed and they will learn their lesson.
It was a typo I think since his English is sub-par but Pakistan has the CM-400AKG on the JF-17 to my knowledge with a reported top speed of Mach 5.he has no clue barahmos is not sub sonic first place . every one is becoming defense informative these days
They are morons when it comes to technical matters, majority of them.I dont think a supersonic missile can be used as a subsonic one, can it be? Doubt it.
since PAF surgical strike on india they will just bash as they know whats go around come back tooIt was a typo I think since his English is sub-par but Pakistan has the CM-400AKG on the JF-17 to my knowledge with a reported top speed of Mach 5.
Exactly, fking losers.he has no clue barahmos is not sub sonic first place . every one is becoming defense informative these days
I do not think it will happen...Indian diplomacy was check mate by Imran Khan...India is baiting that Pakistan will be reacting aggressively on India and do something that will justify our next step...Untill then theatre if action will be in border only...
koi karaari news do gay to log dekhy ga na . chutiya na hoon toExactly, fking losers.
Want to get some mileage out of this conflict.