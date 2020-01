92 News reporting regarding Indian communications intercepts by Pakistan. It is reported in usual Urdu defence journalism way1: Pakistan Intercepted "False communications" by Indians regarding brahmos missile positions to deceive Pakistan. They also tried some ground movement to make false intel look credible.2: Pakistan obtained real positions of brahmos missile and focusing on real on-ground movement of Indian assets. All false intercept are validated against real launchpad positions to eliminate the element of surprise planned by India.3: This indeed confirms brahmos missile is active on LOC.