Brahmin hypocricy exposed

SecularNationalist said: If what you saying is true then thanks for exposing your own hypocricy.

If in India Brahmin Hindus eat cows then why they kill Muslims just for transporting cows and didn't let them celebrate Eid up azha? Why the RSS and Gau rakhshaks don't lynch those cow eating Brahmin Hindus ?

Why all those cow related restrictions are for Muslims only ?From what we pakistanis understand isnt your incredible India a true secular country? Click to expand...

You don't know the matter of Cow lynching how it happens. I already clarified in another thread. There is a cow belt in east UP and Bihar where most of poor lives are depands only on cows, and unfortunately there gangs of cow smugglers are active too, in which mostly Muslims are involved ! They stole the cow of poors in the darkness, later if they were being caught by villagers and get beaten. But there is always paid media active to make it so called "muslims lynching".