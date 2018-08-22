Brahmin hypocricy exposed

SecularNationalist
In India these Brahmin hypocrites kill Muslims for just transporting cows and support all extremist RSS type gangs. But abroad they not just themselves eat cows but sale it to other people and have huge businesses operating overthere.
This shows this is just their excuse to rule India in the name of so called superior upper caste. They are bunch of immoral hypocrites .
