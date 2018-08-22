What's new

Brahmin hypocricy exposed

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,151
-4
6,354
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In India these Brahmin hypocrites kill Muslims for just transporting cows and support all extremist RSS type gangs. But abroad they not just themselves eat cows but sale it to other people and have huge businesses operating overthere.
This shows this is just their excuse to rule India in the name of so called superior upper caste. They are bunch of immoral hypocrites .
 
Sabretooth

Sabretooth

FULL MEMBER
Aug 31, 2018
1,608
0
2,626
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
If the supposed custodians of any religion are corrupt and dishonest people, it will wreck any society. That is why peace is illusive on this planet for quite some time.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2015
2,663
-34
2,770
Country
India
Location
India
SecularNationalist said:
In India these Brahmin hypocrites kill Muslims for just transporting cows and support all extremist RSS type gangs. But abroad they not just themselves eat cows but sale it to other people and have huge businesses operating overthere.
This shows this is just their excuse to rule India in the name of so called superior upper caste. They are bunch of immoral hypocrites .
Click to expand...
Lol. Even in India Hindus eat beef including Berhamin too. So? Understanding India is a very job for Pakistanis!
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,151
-4
6,354
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
Lol. Even in India Hindus eat beef including Berhamin too. So? Understanding India is a very job for Pakistanis!
Click to expand...
If what you saying is true then thanks for exposing your own hypocricy.
If in India Brahmin Hindus eat cows then why they kill Muslims just for transporting cows and didn't let them celebrate Eid up azha? Why the RSS and Gau rakhshaks don't lynch those cow eating Brahmin Hindus ?
Why all those cow related restrictions are for Muslims only ?From what we pakistanis understand isnt your incredible India a true secular country?
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2015
2,663
-34
2,770
Country
India
Location
India
SecularNationalist said:
If what you saying is true then thanks for exposing your own hypocricy.
If in India Brahmin Hindus eat cows then why they kill Muslims just for transporting cows and didn't let them celebrate Eid up azha? Why the RSS and Gau rakhshaks don't lynch those cow eating Brahmin Hindus ?
Why all those cow related restrictions are for Muslims only ?From what we pakistanis understand isnt your incredible India a true secular country?
Click to expand...
You don't know the matter of Cow lynching how it happens. I already clarified in another thread. There is a cow belt in east UP and Bihar where most of poor lives are depands only on cows, and unfortunately there gangs of cow smugglers are active too, in which mostly Muslims are involved ! They stole the cow of poors in the darkness, later if they were being caught by villagers and get beaten. But there is always paid media active to make it so called "muslims lynching".
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,151
-4
6,354
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
You don't know the matter of Cow lynching how it happens. I already clarified in another thread. There is a cow belt in east UP and Bihar where most of poor lives are depands only on cows, and unfortunately there gangs of cow smugglers are active too, in which mostly Muslims are involved ! They stole the cow of poors in the darkness, later if they were being caught by villagers and get beaten. But there is always paid media active to make it so called "muslims lynching".
Click to expand...
Well I hope what you are saying is true but to be honest never heard that before.
There is dedicated Gau rakshak gangs who admitted themselves many times of killing muslims that they protect cows for religious purposes only. Media just can't make that up.
Or maybe as usual you bhartis are in denial mode.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2015
2,663
-34
2,770
Country
India
Location
India
SecularNationalist said:
Well I hope what you are saying is true but to be honest never heard that before.
There is dedicated Gau rakshak gangs who admitted themselves many times of killing muslims that they protect cows for religious purposes only. Media just can't make that up.
Or maybe as usual you bhartis are in denial mode.
Click to expand...
If they were protecting cows from Muslims only then there would be huge numbers of lynching and killing.
But check the data, a country of 1.3 billion including 200millions muslims, just 63 cases has been reported of lynching from 2010 to 2020, in 10 years, in which unfortunately 24 were killed. But in same way 23 Hindus are killed by Muslims mob in just 4 years. This is the truth, you can google it.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,151
-4
6,354
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
If they were protecting cows from Muslims only then there would be huge numbers of lynching and killing.
Click to expand...
And there are huge no of cases as the whole world have seen. It's called lynchistan for a reason.
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
But check the data, a country of 1.3 billion including 200millions muslims, just 63 cases has been reported of lynching from 2010 to 2020, in 10 years, in which unfortunately 24 were killed. But in same way 23 Hindus are killed by Muslims mob in just 4 years. This is the truth, you can google it.
Click to expand...
I think you forgot to add the recent massacres of 2002 Gujrat and few months ago Muslim genocide in new Delhi. All that happened right inside your secular India.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2015
2,663
-34
2,770
Country
India
Location
India
SecularNationalist said:
And there are huge no of cases as the whole world have seen. It's called lynchistan for a reason.

I think you forgot to add the recent massacres of 2002 Gujrat and few months ago Muslim genocide in new Delhi. All that happened right inside your secular India.
Click to expand...
First you decide, you want to talk about cow lynching or riots? Don't change the topic.
Why don't you use the google before making any statement?
Riots has different history in India. It was evem before Independence. 1947 was biggest riots in independent India which broke the country.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,151
-4
6,354
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
First you decide, you want to talk about cow lynching or riots?
Click to expand...
Both are related to each other and in essence expose the hypocricy of secular India.
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
Riots has different history in India. It was evem before Independence. 1947 was biggest riots in independent India which broke the country.
Click to expand...
There was no India before 1947 and that so called India never claimed to be a secular country like India of today.
And those riots didn't cause partition,the hypocricy of your beloved bharti leaders and their likes caused partition.
In simple words no country was broken because in history this piece of land was never one country.
After all it takes something very serious to turn Jinnah a ambassador of Hindu Muslim unity into a separatist.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2015
2,663
-34
2,770
Country
India
Location
India
SecularNationalist said:
Both are related to each other and in essence expose the hypocricy of secular India.

There was no India before 1947 and that so called India never claimed to be a secular country like India of today.
And those riots didn't cause partition,the hypocricy of your beloved bharti leaders and their likes caused partition.
In simple words no country was broken because in history this piece of land was never one country.
After all it takes something very serious to turn Jinnah a ambassador of Hindu Muslim unity into a separatist.
Click to expand...
I don't know which history books you read. Sorry to disturb you. Carry on with your half knowledge.
 
IsThisNameAvailable

IsThisNameAvailable

FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2020
167
-1
63
Country
India
Location
India
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
If they were protecting cows from Muslims only then there would be huge numbers of lynching and killing.
But check the data, a country of 1.3 billion including 200millions muslims, just 63 cases has been reported of lynching from 2010 to 2020, in 10 years, in which unfortunately 24 were killed. But in same way 23 Hindus are killed by Muslims mob in just 4 years. This is the truth, you can google it.
Click to expand...
Firstly, dont give them numbers. For them "24 killed in 10 years in that country of 1.3 billion" is worse than "minority entirely erased in 7 decades in this country". Te word "Comparison" means simetging different to them.

Secondly, livelihood of poor depending on cattle may be a reason for certain lynching incidents. It is however a fact that cows are sacred to Hindus. Shri Krishna was a gwala and who reared cows. Dont blame this or that belt of India for gau-bhakti. Be a Hindu (if u r one) loud & proud. Not southern or northern or eastern or western. Nor commie or secular or liberal or intellectual.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,151
-4
6,354
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
I don't know which history books you read. Sorry to disturb you. Carry on with your half knowledge.
Click to expand...
The fact that you believe India was a country in history proves you have been taught a very fake history that's why it's hard for you to believe what I said.
Rather than watching godi media and dreams of akhand Bharat please look at neutral sources.
IsThisNameAvailable said:
Firstly, dont give them numbers. For them "24 killed in 10 years in that country of 1.3 billion" is worse than "minority entirely erased in 7 decades in this country". Te word "Comparison" means simetging different to them.

Secondly, livelihood of poor depending on cattle may be a reason for certain lynching incidents. It is however a fact that cows are sacred to Hindus. Shri Krishna was a gwala and who reared cows. Dont blame this or that belt of India for gau-bhakti. Be a Hindu (if u r one) loud & proud. Not southern or northern or eastern or western. Nor commie or secular or liberal or intellectual.
Click to expand...
@The BrOkEn HeArT dude now please stop embarassing yourself over and over again :lol:
Your own country men are now exposing you.
Good thing is now everyone knows you are lying straight through your teeth and just cannot take truth.
From history to Gau rakhshaks everything you said came straight from your rear end.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R After 73 Years of Independence, Caste-Ridden India Remains Dominated by Minority Brahmins Central & South Asia 7
GlobalVillageSpace A new Brahmin state can solve the problem of India Central & South Asia 11
Ritual Gujarat Assembly Speaker Claims Brahmins Have 'Different DNA' Central & South Asia 50
undercover JIX Hindu priests under Brahmin trust protest against CAA, NRC in Kolkata Central & South Asia 2
Kabira Brahmin mindset and false flag attacks when US and Pak get closer Strategic & Foreign Affairs 23
manlion Kerala HC judge glorifies Brahmins; breaks constitutional protocol calling for agitation against res Central & South Asia 32
Nilu Pule Minor Muslim girl set on fire by Hindu Brahmin Central & South Asia 11
manlion Hindutva Brahmin Cultural Imposition - No onion and garlic in midday meals served to students Central & South Asia 52
I Sorry, says Twitter after CEO poses with ‘smash Brahminical patriarchy’ in pic Central & South Asia 29
Reichsmarschall Brahmins stranded in flood refused to board a rescue boat manned by a Bahujan Christian fisherman Central & South Asia 40

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top