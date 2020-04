BRAC survey finds 14pc of low income people do not have food at home during shutdown



https://www.google.com/amp/s/m.bdnews24.com/amp/en/detail/economy/1745421

News Desk, bdnews24.com

Published: 2020-04-10 20:52:21 BdST



Extreme poverty in Bangladesh has risen by 60 percentage points while 14 percent of the low income people do not have any food at home due to the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, according to a survey.