BRA terrorist commander neutralised by unknown gunmen

I think he is from BLA not BRA.
I'd take it BRA is almost out of the fight?I think he is from BLA not BRA.
If its BRA then its another hit on BRA's op capability with the previous hits I have told you i.e attack on thieir camp.
Yup just some days ago their patrol was ambushed by SF near a river in Kech.I'd take it BRA is almost out of the fight?
Good riddance.Yup just some days ago their patrol was ambushed by SF near a river in Kech.
And they have not claimed a attack since May 15.
Dont know bro they usually hide them.Good riddance.
I hope for the same for BLA, BLF, UBA.
Also what were their casualties?
Don't compare these scum to the average rickshaw driver...commander to dekho yaar . commanders ki izzat hi muka di in ttp or bla bra ne . lagta hai rikshow wala sawariyoo ka wait ker raha hai
I remember a year ago SF conductes a huge op near the Pak-Iran border.16 to 20 terrorists were killed even saw pictures of the dead terrorists but no official responsibilty by groups even though pro terrorist journalists aknowlged them.True...
Disowning their dead. Must've learnt it from their Indian masters.I remember a year ago SF conductes a huge op near the Pak-Iran border.16 to 20 terrorists were killed even saw pictures of the dead terrorists but no official responsibilty by groups even though pro terrorist journalists aknowlged them.
Here is a thread about the op i mentioned read it and you will get to know.Disowning their dead. Must've learnt it from their Indian masters.