/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Featured BRA Sniper assasinated in Dargis, Iran

Discussion in 'Pakistan's Internal Security' started by Foxtrot Alpha, Aug 19, 2020 at 11:02 PM.

  1. Aug 19, 2020 at 11:02 PM #1
    Foxtrot Alpha

    Foxtrot Alpha STAFF

    Messages:
    8,248
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2012
    Ratings:
    +97 / 16,627 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Baloch Republican Army's Sniper has been assassinated in Iran by Unknown. He was abducted, tortured & neutralized.

    According to details, on 11th August BRA militant had left his house on motorbike in Dargis area, on the outskirts of Chabahar city. When he did not return home later in the evening his family got worried and started looking for him & his group commander was informed. Next morning his bullet ridden body was found in the area near Dargis Dam.

    Deceased has been identified as Faris Baloch alias Rehmat Jamal Baloch, sniper from BRA.

    BRA's spokesperson Beebagr Baloch has confirmed the killing today. He has accused ISI's Cover Action Team for killing of their militant.

    WhatsApp Image 2020-08-19 at 13.42.34.jpeg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 19, 2020 at 11:06 PM #2
    Eagle_Nest

    Eagle_Nest FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    232
    Joined:
    Jul 8, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 176 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Hunt em all!
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 18 (Users: 5, Guests: 12)
  1. Clutch ,
  2. hunter_hunted ,
  3. Ichigo