Baloch Republican Army's Sniper has been assassinated in Iran by Unknown. He was abducted, tortured & neutralized. According to details, on 11th August BRA militant had left his house on motorbike in Dargis area, on the outskirts of Chabahar city. When he did not return home later in the evening his family got worried and started looking for him & his group commander was informed. Next morning his bullet ridden body was found in the area near Dargis Dam. Deceased has been identified as Faris Baloch alias Rehmat Jamal Baloch, sniper from BRA. BRA's spokesperson Beebagr Baloch has confirmed the killing today. He has accused ISI's Cover Action Team for killing of their militant.