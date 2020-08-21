/ Register

  • Friday, August 21, 2020

BR: First Batch of railway engines from South Korea ready for shipment

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by Arthur, Aug 21, 2020 at 3:12 PM.

    Arthur

    Arthur FULL MEMBER

    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi FULL MEMBER

    Osam!



    Good thing they didn't put garlands and assorted flowers petals over it, unlike the Indians when they leased us those 10 rust buckets.


    Foaming at the mouth about it too.
     
    Michael Corleone

    Michael Corleone SENIOR MEMBER

    They managed to make it look vintage. Sweet
     
    Michael Corleone

    Michael Corleone SENIOR MEMBER

    In India when cars are sold, they will cover it with flowers and complementary coconuts and turmeric/red paste to draw on cars
     
