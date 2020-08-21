What's new

BR: First Batch of locomotives from South Korea ready for shipment

Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

DalalErMaNodi said:
Osam!



Good thing they didn't put garlands and assorted flowers petals over it, unlike the Indians when they leased us those 10 rust buckets.


Foaming at the mouth about it too.
In India when cars are sold, they will cover it with flowers and complementary coconuts and turmeric/red paste to draw on cars
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Michael Corleone said:
They managed to make it look vintage. Sweet
Kind of a modern take on the 1940's US cab locomotive units. Like the GM E & F units, Alco PA's and DL-109's, and most close to newer GM and GE cab units.

GE ET44AC Locomotive


Wonder who came up with the design. Very blocky and industrial. I am sure these are freight units going by the looks. Look at the enlarged wheels and raised chassis. Anti flood design for sure.

And so it begins, the history of the new 3000 series. :-)
 
D

Dark1

BD should standardize its loco procurement. Buy from max 2 suppliers.
Unnecessary spares have to be kept if too suppliers.
And some details like
HP
Type

Would be nice.
BD has electrified track or all diesel like Pakistan ?
 
bluesky

Can someone tell me when the BR will purchase made in Bangladesh locomotives and railway coaches? 73 years already has past after 1947. Still, these things come from the USA, India, South Korea and Indonesia. It is discouraging that the GoB could not yet mobilize private companies to do this kind of works although BD has more than 160 million people.

Our achievements are too little and too late so far. Future is similarly bleak because there is no plan to involve private companies to build these heavy machines in the country.
 
