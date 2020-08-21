BR: First Batch of locomotives from South Korea ready for shipment

Can someone tell me when the BR will purchase made in Bangladesh locomotives and railway coaches? 73 years already has past after 1947. Still, these things come from the USA, India, South Korea and Indonesia. It is discouraging that the GoB could not yet mobilize private companies to do this kind of works although BD has more than 160 million people.



Our achievements are too little and too late so far. Future is similarly bleak because there is no plan to involve private companies to build these heavy machines in the country.