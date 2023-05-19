BPC's huge debt, Bangladesh in danger of crisis​

Black_cats
BPC's huge debt, Bangladesh in danger of crisisHarun Ur Rashid Swapan Dhaka
3 hours ago
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is unable to pay dues to foreign oil suppliers due to dollar crunch. If the situation does not improve, some companies may stop supplying fuel to Bangladesh.
The US-based S&P Global has reported that foreign oil suppliers now owe about $300 million to BPC, the government-owned oil importer of Bangladesh. Due to the dollar crisis, they are struggling to pay this debt A few companies may stop supplying fuel to Bangladesh if they do not receive their dues BPC director (operations and planning) Khalid Ahmed said, "Some suppliers have written to them saying they will stop supply if they do not pay the dues soon," but he did not name the companies.
However, it is known that 6 companies are currently supplying fuel oil to BPC Two of these firms have expressed reluctance to supply fuel due to non-payment of dues Due to the dollar crisis, BPC was unable to pay a total of about $282 million to Singapore-based Vital Asia and Chinese firm Unipec.
As of May 16, the amount owed to BPC by fuel oil suppliers is $297.49 million Almost all of it is owed to those two institutions
Over the past few months, BPC has been paying a third to half of the total dues to some institutions But they could not pay any dues to some institutions BPC is facing this situation due to dwindling reserves and dollar crisis
"BPC has never faced this situation before," said Khalid Ahmed "We used to always pay our dues on time."
Until last February, BPC used to pay the price within 8-10 days of loading the fuel oil on the ship Although the maximum repayment period is 30 days But since March, he is not able to pay the full amount BPC pays for its imported fuel oil in dollars but sells it in Bangladeshi taka in the local market If they don't get dollars from the bank, they don't have the dollars to pay the import price
BPC has spoken to Bangladesh Bank about this But even that has not solved the dollar crisis However, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and executive director Mesbaul Haque told Deutsche Welle, "I am not fully aware of this." Today (Friday) is a holiday Maybe I can see the documents on the opening day of the office But overall there is a dollar crisis Reserves have increased slightly.
BPC imports about 6.5 million metric tons of various fuels annually under long-term contracts or through tenders.
BPC has to invite tenders twice a year to import fuel oil January to June and July to December Prices are fixed through negotiation with designated suppliers The BPC fears that suppliers may raise prices if dues are not paid quickly BPC has to open 16 to 17 LCs worth about $560-696 million per month to import refined and crude oil.
Meanwhile, the owners of Berskari Power Plant are also not getting enough dollars from the central bank to import fuel oil, said Faisal Khan, president of Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association. Bangladesh's crude oil import decreased by 12.5 percent in April compared to March
Executive Director of Policy Research Institute and Economist Dr. Ahsan H Mansoor said, "We know that some companies have said they will not supply oil." BPC is also unable to open LCOs to bring in fresh oil It is a crisis The dollar crisis has been going on for a long time so we should have had a plan in advance Our export earnings are not increasing But beyond this, many more steps could have been taken to deal with the crisis Maybe this fuel oil crisis can be overcome Assistance may come from Saudi Arabia and Qatar But due to dollar shortage, coal cannot be imported Oil-fired power plants are closed Coals are also closing down So what about the electricity situation?''
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu said that after one month from now, the price of fuel oil and electricity will be adjusted in the country's market in accordance with the international market price. And not the Energy Regulatory Commission, the government will set this price in line with the global market He told reporters at his residence on Friday that this decision was taken to get out of the subsidy
The amount of reserves in Bangladesh is now 30.36 billion dollars, said Mesbaul Haque, the spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank This slight improvement in the situation comes after receiving $507 million in budget support from the World Bank Earlier the reserve was 29.78 billion dollars On the other hand, there has been further devaluation of the rupee with the dollar Imports and interbank dollar prices rose On opening of import LCs, the dollar has increased by about one rupee on an average In this sector, the dollar is being sold at the rate of 108 to 109 taka The growth rate is about one percent At the same time, the interbank dollar price also increased by an average of one rupee A maximum of 108 rupees is being sold per dollar The cost of importing goods will increase as the dollar price increases in interbank and imports
Dr. Ahsan H Mansoor said, "The government is now thinking about elections." They are thinking about elections But specific economic planning is needed to deal with these crises The whole world is dealing with it We have to deal with it and move on What we see is floating Not seeing any anchoring."
