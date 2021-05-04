"Boys and girls" banned in UK for sexist

Wow. One person advising against one phrase has already been compared to a group raping sex slaves and beheading kuffars. In their delusions against rationality and progress they have lost all sight. Say whatever you want about "SJWs" and their stupidity, but unlike religious groups, they have never beheaded, raped or enslaved anyone. that cannot be said about certain "traditions".

here's what actually happened:

"Children at a primary school have been taught to reject the use of “sexist” language by teachers. Phrases banned include “man up”, “grow a pair” and even “boys and girls”."

and I agree with her 100%. using words like "grow a pair" or "man up" assumes that emotional control and stability is a "manly" emotion. I can go on a long tangent about how women are actually much less emotinal than men, and the opposite idea is a sexist trick, but I digress.

on saying "boys and girls", I agree with her too. there's no need to bring gender into everything. not everyone is comfortable with their gender or want to be in a binary. no need to "ladies and gentlemen" or anything like that. just saying Good Morning is enough.