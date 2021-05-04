What's new

"Boys and girls" banned in UK for sexist

A

AgnosticIndian

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2020
142
-1
137
Country
India
Location
India
Wow. One person advising against one phrase has already been compared to a group raping sex slaves and beheading kuffars. In their delusions against rationality and progress they have lost all sight. Say whatever you want about "SJWs" and their stupidity, but unlike religious groups, they have never beheaded, raped or enslaved anyone. that cannot be said about certain "traditions".
here's what actually happened:
"Children at a primary school have been taught to reject the use of “sexist” language by teachers. Phrases banned include “man up”, “grow a pair” and even “boys and girls”."
and I agree with her 100%. using words like "grow a pair" or "man up" assumes that emotional control and stability is a "manly" emotion. I can go on a long tangent about how women are actually much less emotinal than men, and the opposite idea is a sexist trick, but I digress.
on saying "boys and girls", I agree with her too. there's no need to bring gender into everything. not everyone is comfortable with their gender or want to be in a binary. no need to "ladies and gentlemen" or anything like that. just saying Good Morning is enough.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
20,790
16
18,843
Country
India
Location
India
So it seems that Britain nowadays wants women to go to gyms, exercise and look like males, and wants men to watch football and become part of "democracy" championing coalitions and invade progressive countries.

Go to the website of Daily Mail. You will see all this.

AgnosticIndian said:
Wow. One person advising against one phrase has already been compared to a group raping sex slaves and beheading kuffars. In their delusions against rationality and progress they have lost all sight. Say whatever you want about "SJWs" and their stupidity, but unlike religious groups, they have never beheaded, raped or enslaved anyone. that cannot be said about certain "traditions".
here's what actually happened:
Click to expand...
What about Dalit and other Lower Caste kuffars ? Have they not been discriminated against for 3000 years ? Have they not been threatened with molten lead poured down their ears if they happened to listen to certain holy books being chanted by certain holy people ?
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,926
-1
9,875
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
A

AgnosticIndian

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2020
142
-1
137
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
What about Dalit and other Lower Caste kuffars ? Have they not been discriminated against for 3000 years ?
Click to expand...
of course they have. when I talked about "traditions" I also included Brahminical traditions and it's atrocities. my mention of kuffars was for this Clutch guy who compared it to ISIS. utterly nonsensical. does he not know what ISIS is? what the teacher asked was only sensible in my point of view. comparing it to religious fundamentalism betrays a lack of understanding.
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,699
6
16,173
AgnosticIndian said:
Wow. One person advising against one phrase has already been compared to a group raping sex slaves and beheading kuffars.
Click to expand...
These neo-liberalism just does the same with different means .... They instead use drones to murder and forced sexualization of girls and pedophilia.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom