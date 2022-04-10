Boycott the corrupt Media houses

What's new

The toppling of a democratically elected Government by traitors has exposed all the Media whorehouses who soldout and helped the traitors take power.
I request all patriotic Pakistanis to boycott every one of them on Youtube and other places where they can make money through views.

From my knowledge, the list of corrupt media are:

  • GEO News
  • Samaa News
  • Dawn News
  • Dunya News
  • 92 News

Please add more which are not on the list or let me know if any of those on the list are not lifafa media.
 
lols in this pussy country co conspirator is being protected by Wardi Inc and will take oath as PM and you talking about ban on media!!!

this pussy lumber 1 protects Zardari because he makes them money and Zardari has done more demage to PAkistan than any of these wardi generails combined! chor dian sir!
 

