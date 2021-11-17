What's new

Boycott The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics? Just Do It!

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

As a Beijing local, I honest tell you that most Beijingers want this Olympic to be cancelled or at least postphoned indefinitely, we are sick and tired of repeated imported covid cases which severely impacted our daily life, who knows what will bring in by incoming foreign athletes and government officials, please, boycott Beijing Olympics , we beg you, sincerely!!

T

tower9

I agree. It should just be cancelled. Olympic hosting is so 20th century anyways, it’s more of a pain than an honor.
 
S

Stranagor

Responding to the politicization of the Olympics by some Western countries by outright banning their officials would teach them a good lesson. That's just fair.

But complaining about controllable imported cases is a little unfair.

Every country has imported cases. There are humane ways to deal with them.

Remember, China sends out lots of personnel and students overseas, too. It cannot be one-way.

Just as fairness in the Beijing Olympics case, the fair thing to do for the world is to response reciprocally to China. Let it enjoy its own version of globalization. Rest of the world can just go with the existing version.
 
Well, China is not exporting, nor plans to export, its system to other countries. Most Chinese understand that it wouldn't work in other countries. So that's not going to happen either way.
 
Apollon

Apollon

That circus is rubbish anyways. Olympic games should always be at the same place and not travel around world. That place is Olympia, nowhere else.
Considering that Covid comes from China im more worried what comes out of there.
 
kankan326

kankan326

Considering the covid had so many variants in UK, South Africa, Brazil, India and every variant was more contagious and deadly than the former one, it is very reasonable to believe the covid firstly found in China was just another variant of the virus. In another word, the virus existed in human society long ago before it was found in Wuhan. The virus was too mild to be found before the Wuhan variant.

It is very unnatural if the virus was so powerful as soon as it entered human society.
 
S

Stranagor

Then it will have to face the consequences of its own system while disowning Western globalization.

The best way to ensure this would be the rest of the world to completely close their gates to students and teachers from China in their universities on the basis of reciprocity.

Then China's globalization would not be a one-way route.
 
Raider 21

Raider 21

Just allow only vaccinated athletes ??

That bold statement was what we as a public felt at least in Canada when flights were coming regularly from China without CCP announcing it being a big issue at the time.
 
Apollon

Apollon

Yeah, it was just by chance that the first cases were right next to the biggest corona virus research Institute in Wuhan. Which did illegal gain of function research...
 
