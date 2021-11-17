Boycott The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics? Just Do It!

I agree. It should just be cancelled. Olympic hosting is so 20th century anyways, it’s more of a pain than an honor.As a Beijing local, I honest tell you that most Beijingers want this Olympic to be cancelled or at least postphoned indefinitely, we are sick and tired of repeated imported covid cases which severely impacted our daily lives, who knows what will bring in by incoming foreign athletes and government officials, please, boycott Beijing Olympics , we beg you, sincerely!!
US Covid infections rising again as upper midwest sees biggest jumpIncrease comes ahead of Thanksgiving as families gather in homes, and as winter approaches, forcing people indoorswww.theguardian.com
Well, China is not exporting, nor plans to export, its system to other countries. Most Chinese understand that it wouldn't work in other countries. So that's not going to happen either way.Responding to the politicization of the Olympics by some Western countries by outright banning their officials would teach them a good lesson. That's just fair.
But complaining about controllable imported cases is a little unfair.
Every country has imported cases. There are humane ways to deal with them.
Remember, China sends out lots of personnel and students overseas, too. It cannot be one-way.
Just as fairness in the Beijing Olympics case, the fair thing to do for the world is to response reciprocally to China. Let it enjoy its own version of globalization. Rest of the world can just go with the existing version.
Considering the covid had so many variants in UK, South Africa, Brazil, India and every variant was more contagious and deadly than the former one, it is very reasonable to believe the covid firstly found in China was just another variant of the virus. In another word, the virus existed in human society long ago before it was found in Wuhan. The virus was too mild to be found before the Wuhan variant.Considering that Covid comes from China im more worried what comes out of there.
Then it will have to face the consequences of its own system while disowning Western globalization.Well, China is not exporting, nor plans to export, its system to other countries. Most Chinese understand that it wouldn't work in other countries. So that's not going to happen either way.
It is very unnatural if the virus was so powerful as soon as it entered human society.