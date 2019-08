In response to the Indian government’s efforts to isolate Pakistan and the gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, Pakistanis are calling for a complete boycott of products being imported from across the border.The boycott is not only limited to different products, but also the dramas, films, and songs, which can dent the already dwindling Indian economy. Pakistanis are doing this to show solidarity with Kashmiris on the other side of the Line of Control who are being mercilessly tortured and killed by Indian forces.The hashtag #BoycottIndianProducts is currently trending on Pakistani Twitter as Pakistanis show their anger on continued information blockage and atrocities in the Himalayan valley.