Let's spread this message across the world

Across the muslim world

Across our own countries



Where ever we can





We need to start a movement, not just a few words of anger or remorse on PDF





Let's start with retweeting the message and then let's see if we can put pressure on places to start boycotting Indian products



To everyone let's start doing something, we can really hurt India in the time of covid when our Chinese allies are humilating them from side

Click to expand...