Boxing legend Vitali Klitschko asks Germany for assistance to fight off Russia ''The situation is very, very serious!”

Battlion25 said: It is not just that simple.. Forget Crimea Russia seeks more and their is some racial undertone it is very complicated issue not as simple as you may think. Russia also views Ukraine as legitimate security threat

Soviet Union was based on the link between Slavic peopleUkraine is slavic.It's no different from Indian ideology that at some point in history everyone in South Asia was Pagan and by thar aspect a Hindu, and due to that India has the right on all countries neighbouring to it.