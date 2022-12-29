What's new

Box Office Milestone: ‘Avatar 2′ Crosses $1B Globally in 14 Days

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,502
28
20,689
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.hollywoodreporter.com

Box Office Milestone: ‘Avatar 2′ Crosses $1B Globally in 14 Days

James Cameron's tentpole is only the sixth film to cross that threshold in its first two weeks, and the first to do so since 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
www.hollywoodreporter.com www.hollywoodreporter.com

James Cameron's tentpole is only the sixth film to cross that threshold in its first two weeks, and the first to do so since 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

Avatar: The Way of Water

'Avatar: The Way of Water' COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

Talk about feeling the holiday spirit.

Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office in just 14 days. The movie, from 20th Century and Disney, achieved the milestone Tuesday.

James Cameron’s big-budget sequel is only the sixth film to achieve that milestone in its first two weeks of release, and the first to do so since Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in December 2021.

On Tuesday, The Way of Water earned another $23.8 million in North America and a hefty $50.8 million overseas to end the day with a domestic total of $317.1 million and $712.7 million overseas, for a worldwide haul of $1.029 billion, according to Disney. The foreign tally is led by China with $108 million.

The Christmas to New Year’s corridor can be a boon for holiday releases, with Avatar 2 being the latest example.

When promoting The Way of Water, Cameron indicated it would ultimately need to earn in the $2 billion range to be considered a success. The sequel cost at least $350 million to $400 million to produce before marketing.

The first Avatar, released 13 years ago, remains the top-grossing film of all time with $2.9 billion in global ticket sales, including rereleases.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,502
28
20,689
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.boxofficemojo.com

Avatar: The Way of Water

www.boxofficemojo.com www.boxofficemojo.com

DOMESTIC (29.3%)
$665,383,862

INTERNATIONAL (70.7%)
$1,601,687,926

WORLDWIDE
$2,267,071,788


www.ign.com

Avatar: The Way Of Water Has Passed Titanic and Is Now the Third Highest-Grossing Film of All Time - IGN

Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $2.243 billion at the global box office, meaning it has surpassed Titanic's $2.242 billion to become the third highest-grossing film of all time.
www.ign.com www.ign.com

Avatar: The Way Of Water Has Passed Titanic and Is Now the Third Highest-Grossing Film of All Time​

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Dominates With $134 Million Domestic Debut, $435 Million Globally
Replies
1
Views
570
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Disney Rules The Box Office Around The World In 2022 With $4.9 Billion; Universal #2
Replies
2
Views
257
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
L
‘Pathaan’ clocks $103 mn worldwide, becomes 1st Hindi film in global century BO club without China release
Replies
4
Views
391
SeaMermaid
SeaMermaid
F-22Raptor
Spider-Man No Way Home crosses $1B worldwide; first film to cross $1B in the Covid era
Replies
1
Views
324
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Going Crazy: On Way To $230M+ Overseas, $400M+ Worldwide Bow
Replies
2
Views
545
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom