Libya rivals agree 'historic' election plan





Who agreed to the deal?

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, (above second left) head of the UN-backed unity government based in the capital, Tripoli

Khalifa Haftar, (above right) the 75-year-old military strongman , whose rival Libyan National Army fighters dominate the country's east

Aguila Saleh Issa, (above second right) the parliament speaker based in the eastern city of Tobruk, who opposes the UN-backed administration

Khalid al-Mishri, (above left) head of the High Council of State, Libya's highest consultative body formed from the 2012 parliament.

Analysis: Will the election plan work?