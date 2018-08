yar wasy CM puppet ha? I mean first job after MNA of CM is really hard...

agar to IK control kary ga punjab to thek, warna P. Elhai PTI ka forward block bana lay ga sath sath PMLN k

kuch kah nahi sakty as jab muskil dalo aur banda thek ho, to seekh jata ha...



Good he is from South as PTI won from south

Click to expand...