Both myself & Shaukat Tareen had warned the "Neutrals" that if conspiracy succeeded our fragile economic recovery would go into a tailspin: Imran Khan

Nope. Nation must know the truth about "neutrals" and their role in recent regime change operationImran Khan better control himself. He has earned brownie points by keeping criticisms at the army aside.
The public sentiment is largely with Imran khan. But constant criticism at the generals might backfire.
Nation already knows man.
Ofcourse we should.Nation already knows man.
Kya abh likhwa le aur syllabus ka hissa banwa le?
Imran Khan knew govt under PDM mix Achar would be severely damaging for Pakistan's economy so he warned neutrals about this regime change operation. Neutrals didn't care and here we are @Desprado no longer making threads about stock market crash and rupee devaluation but still blaming PTI for one thing after another...So it means that Pmln was right that Imran khan requested Establishment to stop PDM, which earlier he said I do not request or tell such a thing. Many things will come out and it will create more problem for PTI.
Good for Pakistan and Pakistanis , next he should reveal names all those handlers openly