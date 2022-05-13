What's new

Both myself & Shaukat Tareen had warned the "Neutrals" that if conspiracy succeeded our fragile economic recovery would go into a tailspin: Imran Khan

O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
163
0
316
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Imran Khan better control himself. He has earned brownie points by keeping criticisms at the army aside.

The public sentiment is largely with Imran khan. But constant criticism at the generals might backfire.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,208
10
27,510
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Olympus81 said:
Imran Khan better control himself. He has earned brownie points by keeping criticisms at the army aside.

The public sentiment is largely with Imran khan. But constant criticism at the generals might backfire.
Click to expand...
Nope. Nation must know the truth about "neutrals" and their role in recent regime change operation
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,020
-5
8,690
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Olympus81 said:
Imran Khan better control himself. He has earned brownie points by keeping criticisms at the army aside.

The public sentiment is largely with Imran khan. But constant criticism at the generals might backfire.
Click to expand...

let it backfire,
once and for all, this has to be fixed.
the fact that the generals were supposed to ensure security ( failed at it )
and now we are being blackmailed by our enemies over security needs to be recognized and accepted.
 
N

namojen706

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 12, 2022
39
0
45
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Imran Khan/PTI falling in the trap of economy from lettergate. 🤣 Good going PDM.

If PDM announces elections, then economy will be damaged more and if PTI comes back in power, It will be more challenging than 2018.

PTI end is near. If not this time then next time for sure.
 
nangyale

nangyale

SENIOR MEMBER
May 31, 2010
2,114
10
1,870
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Olympus81 said:
Nation already knows man.

Kya abh likhwa le aur syllabus ka hissa banwa le?
Click to expand...
Ofcourse we should.

It should be taught to every Pakistani that you do the role you are assigned to do.

For Army it's protection of the government, people and state of Pakistan.

Not being the salesperson of the blood, honour and treasure of the country.
 
D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER
Jun 30, 2018
798
-10
731
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So it means that Pmln was right that Imran khan requested Establishment to stop PDM, which earlier he said I do not request or tell such a thing. Many things will come out and it will create more problem for PTI.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,208
10
27,510
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Desprado said:
So it means that Pmln was right that Imran khan requested Establishment to stop PDM, which earlier he said I do not request or tell such a thing. Many things will come out and it will create more problem for PTI.
Click to expand...
Imran Khan knew govt under PDM mix Achar would be severely damaging for Pakistan's economy so he warned neutrals about this regime change operation. Neutrals didn't care and here we are @Desprado no longer making threads about stock market crash and rupee devaluation but still blaming PTI for one thing after another...
😂😂😂
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
3,307
5
7,163
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525021389081694208
Direct firing at "neutrals" by ex PM Imran Khan now...
:lol::lol::lol:
Click to expand...

He is giving a way out for the neutrals to correct their mistake.
IK does not want to hurt the sentiments of the our jawans because they did no wrong. They fight for their country and in the name of Allah, without even blinking give their blood.

It is not their fault neither would they ever 2nd the decisions of the American lobby.
Go and ask yourself a common soldier what they think about..

1) Giving bases/aircorridor ( both are same as impact is the same) to the Americans as a part of security arrangement.

2) Appeasing India.

3) Israel.

.
The American lobby in the GHQ the biggest and the most prominent part of this American Regime change operation to protect American interests in the region.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 14, Members: 6, Guests: 8)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Have asked party to start preparations for Islamabad march: Imran Khan
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
154
Views
5K
Clutch
Clutch
Meengla
January 2022: Hamid Mir Predicted Imran Khan's No Confidence Motion Issue
2
Replies
25
Views
586
Meengla
Meengla
Clutch
PM Imran Khan Evidence will be exposed of Foreign Governments Funding Conspiracy in Writing for Regime Change against PTI Government !
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
3K
Trailer23
Trailer23
P
  • Article
Imran Khan and the politics of inflation
Replies
5
Views
385
maithil
M
JamD
Coming Together As A Nation
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
2K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom