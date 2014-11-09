Both anti-China, what is the difference between the Indian and the Vietnamese in the PDF?

Note: I am not saying that all Indians and Vietnamese are anti-China, I am only talking about the anti-China group.



Indians like to show that India is allied with the United States and Japan. In the hearts of Indians, if India maintain good diplomatic relations with big powers, India will become one of them and become a big power. Moreover, they think that if the India isolate China , China will fail.



Vietnamese are different from Indians. Vietnamese people like to post news about international companies investing in Vietnam. In the hearts of Vietnamese hinted that improving the country’s internal economic development and good governance is success.



The difference between the two: Indians emphasize external recognition and believe that maintaining good relations with the United States means that India is a successful country; Vietnamese emphasize internal governance, and they believe that their own country’s economic development represents Vietnam’s success.



Obviously, although the Vietnamese are very anti-China, they still have not got rid of the traditional Chinese way of thinking.