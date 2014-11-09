What's new

Both anti-China, what is the difference between the Indian and the Vietnamese in the PDF?

Note: I am not saying that all Indians and Vietnamese are anti-China, I am only talking about the anti-China group.

Indians like to show that India is allied with the United States and Japan. In the hearts of Indians, if India maintain good diplomatic relations with big powers, India will become one of them and become a big power. Moreover, they think that if the India isolate China , China will fail.

Vietnamese are different from Indians. Vietnamese people like to post news about international companies investing in Vietnam. In the hearts of Vietnamese hinted that improving the country’s internal economic development and good governance is success.

The difference between the two: Indians emphasize external recognition and believe that maintaining good relations with the United States means that India is a successful country; Vietnamese emphasize internal governance, and they believe that their own country’s economic development represents Vietnam’s success.

Obviously, although the Vietnamese are very anti-China, they still have not got rid of the traditional Chinese way of thinking.
 
Last edited:
Personally I found Indians to be too pompous. It's very annoying. I haven't lived in Sri Lanka since I was a kid but based on my experience with FOB Sri Lankans, I Can say they are not nearly as pompous as Indians. And GODDD the way Indians speak be it Hindi or English is very annoying to hear. It sounds soooooooo whiny.

Vietnamese on the other hand have huge self esteem issues. I've never seen people putting down their own than Vietnamese. Women are HUGE white worshipers. I know a girl whose mum encourages pimps her out to white boys but then again she's crazy ugly that even the loser white boys don't like her.
 
Indians are at a total different lvl of delusion ,Vietnamese aren't as deluded and way more pragmatic in comparison.
 
Vietnames are not US worshippers like Indians, they are also wary of US. Vietnamese still share east Asian mentality and values which are very similar to that of Chinese. Indians are as different as difference can be. We can never understand their mentality.
 
Indians posted news about China being isolated by the United States, Japan, and Australia highlighting China’s failure;
The Chinese posted news about India’s domestic economy declining and pandemic population growth highlighting India’s failure
 
Malays are another bunch of crackpot that hate Chinese, but not so many from Malaysia here in PDF.

Malays hate Chinese because they are loser in every single field. Hence they go all out into Wahabbism, self intoxicated with hate, in order to feel good about themselves.
 
Indians are a special people. They live in a fantasy world and would believe anything as long as it supports their fantasy.
 
This is a common problem faced by all non-Western civilizations.
 
Vietnam will be the next dragon of SE Asia. Because Vietnamese, similar to Korean and Japanese is Sinitic civilization.
 
For Indians, Bharat is our motherland and if there is attack on Mother the attacker must be punished in the most harsh manner. At time we had leaders like nehru who will sell there own mother for a piece of silver. But no more, we will give a mouth breaking reply to whoever challenges our MotherLand.
 
All but one or two Indians are anti-China. All but two or three Vietnamese are anti-China. There are far more Indians than Vietnamese.

Get rid of the Southern Vietnamese and you will do fine. The Southern Vietnamese are a bunch of morons.

Not Muslims... the accurate statement is "this is a common problem faced by all civilizations that no longer believe in their traditional religion (except for those countries that have already reached developed status)."

Really? The Malaysians on PDF seem to be 50/50.
 
