Botched reforms put the brakes on India’s growth

Modi needs to change his style if he is to deliver economic renewal

The government says the slowdown is a hiccup, but the problem runs deeper.

But high hopes have given way to frustration at the complexity of the new code and its botched rollout.

However, these failures simply put the brakes on an already troubled economy. Exports have stagnated for years and while Mr Modi has made manufacturing a rhetorical priority, the reality of a world flush in manufacturing supply means his “Make in India” mantra is hard to achieve.

It will be even harder to achieve so long as business investment is constrained by the poor state of the banking system.

A fifth of large companies did not earn enough to pay interest on their loans.

Finally, the government needs to listen to its own economists. Mr Modi is by his own admission an economic novice. But he has disbanded his Economic Advisory Council and launched demonetisation on his own whimsical initiative.